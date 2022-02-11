Abinader inaugurates the Robinson Canó recycling plant

President Louis Abinader cut with the Major League Baseball player Robinson Cano the inaugural tape of his plastic recycling company East Recyclingwhich will convert part of the waste produced in San Pedro de Macorís into raw material for export.

The athlete explained that this company has nothing to do with RJC Clear, SRL, another company owned by him that collected garbage for the municipality of San Pedro, and whose contract was annulled last May by the General Directorate of Public Procurement (DGCP). due to alleged serious irregularities in the bidding process.

In this first stage, the plastic coming from San Pedro de Macorís and other provinces of the Eastern region will be processed, taking advantage of the great consumption of the tourist pole.

In a second, everything that has to do with urban waste and its final disposal will be handled. Their goal is to remove and reuse 25 million pounds of plastics a year.

President Abinader praised the benefits of the project, with “a 100% Dominican investment for an approximate amount of 16 million dollars.”

“More than 340 direct jobs will be generated, where 80% of these will be women, and 750 indirect jobs in this first stage, and which will become 800 direct jobs and 1,600 indirect jobs in the future. “, said the president.

The plant will produce about 480 export containers of raw materials for final consumer industries that produce finished products in the United States, Central America and China.

The event was attended by David Ortiz, also a major leaguer, as well as Canó’s parents and relatives.

The initiative is supported by the Ministry of the Environment, whose head, Orlando Jorge Mera, granted environmental permit 4070-21 on June 9, 2021.

Canó received Abinader with several billboards on the land in which there was a portrait of the president with the text: “Mr. President, thank you for putting into operation the new waste processing model in the Dominican Republic.”