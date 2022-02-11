Actress Isabel Torres, known as “La Veneno”, dies at 52 years of age

This morning it was announced Death of actress Isabel Torres, known as “La Veneno”, at 52 years of age. Through social networks, the news was given of the unfortunate death of the actress and presenter after a long fight against cancer.

Last November 2021, Isabel Torres said goodbye to her fans with a moving video in which she announced that was suffering from lung cancer And that he didn’t have long to live.

In the five-minute short entitled “My last video, see you soon”, he mentioned that he had bone metastases, for which he had been admitted to the hospital. The actress also revealed to her followers that the doctors had given her only two months to live. “If I don’t get over them, what are we going to do, that’s life”, He commented about it.

Isabel Torres dies at 52 years of age

Known and well-loved for her role in the series “Veneno”, the Spanish Isabel Torres won the affection of a large audience, especially that of the LGBTIQ+ community, as she was a faithful activist.

Through his official Instagram account, the unfortunate death of “La Veneno” was announced with a message that left many with a broken heart. “Today February 11, 2022, we say goodbye to Isabel. Although her family and friends deeply feel her loss, we know that wherever she goes she will have fun as only she knows how.”, reads the publication.