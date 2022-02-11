Adriana Fonseca reveals the secret privilege that Thalía had in her soap operas

Adriana Fonseca / Mexico Agency

Thalía is one of the Mexican actresses who achieved international fame by starring in successful melodramas in the 90s, even during an interview she confessed that she is the artist who signed the most expensive contract in the history of Televisa for the trilogy of melodramas: María Mercedes , Marimar and Maria from the neighborhood.

In addition to this information, it has also transpired that the former Timbiriche enjoyed many privileges at that time, among which was having the power to decide who were the actors who participated in their projects.

Because Adriana Fonseca shared credits with Tommy Mottola’s wife in the telenovela ‘Rosalinda’, she has decided to clarify this speculation about the interpreter of “Amor a la mexicana”.

“Yes, damn it! I found out about it, it leaked and someone came and told me. It’s fine, right? If I were Thalía and being at that level, at that time, which was the last soap opera she did, well of course I understand that she wanted to see the casting, and more someone as close as her sister, right?, her sister in the soap opera”, said Fonseca during her time on the red carpet of the film ¡Qué Des Padre!.

Without revealing the source that confirmed this information, Adriana confessed that if she had been in Thalía’s place, she would also have done the same.

“I found out there, someone, I don’t even remember who told me, but I did find out there and… it’s fine, right? I mean, Thalía, that I was a super fan from Veracruz, ask to see a photo of me and to see who his sister is going to be, it’s like ‘oh! I’m important’, the truth is I took it as a compliment, but it was kind of funny, kind of funny that he sent for my photo to see who it was going to be his sister,” he said.

Adriana Fonseca with Thalía in the telenovela ‘Rosalinda’ / Courtesy

Finally, Adriana Fonseca said she continues with the desire to achieve fame in Hollywood, which is why she continues to live in Los Angeles to test and collaborate on a project, in addition to the fact that she has begun to develop her facet as a writer and takes seventh art classes. .

“Like everyone, I’m looking for the opportunity, but I’m not really obsessed, hugging a tree there, I took this project, I’m writing a script in Spanish, but I’m taking film script classes and I’m writing my script, who does it mean that in the future I can also do something there? I produce my own projects”, he concluded.

