After Americans, Mexican fans are the ones who buy the most tickets

Mexican NFL fans don’t want to miss the American football game of the year, a sport that continues to grow in popularity in Mexico

Mexico is the country with the highest demand for tickets for the superbowl had out of U.SIn addition, it is estimated that the fans who go to the Los Angeles California, to see the game between the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals, depart mainly from Mexico City, Guadalajara and Nuevo León.

It is expected that, for the weekend, in which the Rams face the Bengals, 150,000 visitors will arrive from outside Los Angeles, California; Mexico is the first country of purchases, outside the US of tickets for the Super Bowl, according to data provided by the Mexican consulate in Los Angeles. The NFL office in Mexico was consulted to corroborate the data, but until 7:00 p.m. on February 10, there was no response.

ESPN

The Airbnb accommodation platform reported that fans who go from Mexico to Los Angeles, on the Super Bowl weekend, will depart mainly from Mexico City, Guadalajara and Nuevo León, although there are also registered visitors who will leave the State of Mexico, Hermosillo, Toluca, Puerto Vallarta, Saltillo, León and Acapulco. With a economic spill of 150 thousand dollars, approximately, only in room reservations.

You can enjoy Super Bowl XLVI live on Star+. Subscribe NOW!

The popularity of NFL in Mexico is increasing, because the last edition of superbowl FEU tuned in by over 40 million fansaccording to data from the office that the league has in Mexican territory, made public in September 2021.

“The NFL is currently the league with the highest growth in popularity in Mexico.according to a study that the league carried out in a dozen countries in the world: in Mexico we have more than 48 million fans, of which a third part, that is, 16 million, are considered avid fans, the same as year with year they grow and consume more NFL in the country”, assured the General Director of NFL Mexico, Arturo Olivéin 2021.

The importance of the Mexican market for the NFL was confirmed a few days ago, with the announcement of a regular season game for the end of 2022, after two years of absence.