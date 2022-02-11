After Covid-19 it is difficult to be the same again: Velarde

Enrique Martinez Villar

After Ricardo Ferretti confess that his players in Juarez Braves have struggled to recover from Covid-19Efraín Velarde, who has already suffered from this disease and admitted that it has cost him work to recover his level and that he has even heard teammates say that after this suffering they have not been the same on the field.

“We have all gone through this stage and many of us have some sequels left that somehow your performance is not the same. It happened to me that it was hard for me to have a rhythm of play and each one hits it differently but the common denominator is that performance is affected and hopefully it will be for a short period but I have heard that many say that they have never been the same“, He said Spark at a press conference.

Velarde was infected with Covid-19 a few weeks ago, and expressed how his return to the fields was, the same treatment that his teammates have received in the University Club.

“When you come back from sickness the body is damaged and you must go from Progressive form and if there were no sequels, join you with the rest of the team and we must be careful, but it is a bit of work to incorporate you in the best way”.

Pumas is recovering the image of its quarry

During the last tournaments the directive of Cougars has worked to recover the status of its quarry, which came to nurture most of the clubs on the maximum circuit, including the Mexican team.

before this Velarde commented that today Cougars They seek to recover the ways in which all the players sought to be part of the feline quarry.

We know that the image of Cougars throughout many years it was to have a base of canteranos. It was the hotbed of the selection, is something that was lost and that the other teams grew a lot. It was more competition at the visionary level and that did not happen in Pumas because the player arrived alone. Soccer grew a lot in the rest of the teams and they stopped doing things. It’s been a while since the board and those in charge want to resurface and he returns to the quarry he was before. Today there are new talents and the important thing is that he recovers for the good of the team and Mexican soccer.”