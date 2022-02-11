After two years of pandemic, the WHO proposed three possible scenarios for the future

People walk on a crowded street as new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), driven by the Omicron variant, rise in Lima (REUTERS/Angela Ponce)

The experts of the World Health Organization (WHO) prepare responses to three possible evolutions of the COVID-19 pandemic, two of them relatively optimisticas highlighted today at a press conference by the agency’s director of Epidemic and Pandemic Diseases, Dr. Sylvie Briand.

The first scenario would mean a continuation of the current situation in which the coronavirus continues to be transmitted but without causing excessive serious caseswhile a second option would allow control the virus in a similar way to how the flu season is managed annually indicated the French expert.

In that case, “the virus would continue to circulate but the vaccine would be adapted to prevent it from causing many serious cases or hospitalizations,” which It would surely require, as in the flu, annual vaccinations for risk groups and modified doses each season to respond to the evolution of the coronavirus.

A third scenario, the most pessimistic, contemplates the emergence of new variants of the coronavirus , “Creating a situation comparable to that of 2020, when people were still very vulnerable and serious forms of the disease were likely to develop,” warned the epidemiologist.

Ómicron caused fewer hospitalizations (REUTERS / Kirill Braga)

Briand clarified that These scenarios handled by the WHO “are not predictions” but rather ways of responding cautiously to the current evolution of the pandemic, in which there is still uncertainty “and five variants of concern have already been seen to emerge, so a sixth could emerge ”.

One of the fields that, according to the expert, is still not well understood by science in the current pandemic, which adds uncertainty, is the behavior of the coronavirus in other species, so a new variant “could occur in the animal kingdom and we hope that in that case it will be quickly detected.”

Briand stressed that when the variant emerged in November Omicron now dominantat first it was thought that the high number of mild cases it caused in South Africa, the first country to be detected, was associated with a young population, but its less seriousness has finally been confirmed when it reaches older countries.

“By especially affecting the upper respiratory tract, it tends to produce fewer severe cases and thus fewer hospitalizations and deaths.”, he stressed.

Vaccines have ended up still showing efficacy against the new variantalthough above all when it comes to reducing serious cases, while the potential of these drugs to reduce the capacity for infection has been reduced.

A third scenario, the most pessimistic, contemplates the emergence of new variants of the coronavirus (REUTERS / Thomas Peter)

This has been attempted to compensate in many countries with booster vaccines, something that “has been shown to be effective but is not sustainable”admitted Briand, who stated that work is being done on new compositions of these drugs that prove to be effective also against future variants that may arise.

“We are not yet at the end of the tunnelwe need to see how the situation evolves in the coming months and there are still risks of new variants, but at least with Ómicron there have been fewer hospitalizations and this has reduced the pressure on medical centers”, summarized the WHO expert.

Less than a month ago Bruce Aywardsenior adviser to the WHO, warned that“Ómicron will probably not be the last variant of COVID-19. We don’t know yet, but the more the virus circulates, the more likely it is that a new variant more deadly than Omicron will emerge.

In any case, the agency sent a message of prudence to the population: “Although the Omicron variant causes less severe disease than Delta, it is still a dangerous virusespecially for those who they are not vaccinated. Nearly 50,000 deaths a week is 50,000 deaths too many. Learning to live with this virus does not mean that we can, or should, accept this number of deaths,” said Tedros Ghebreyesus, its CEO.

(With information from EFE)

