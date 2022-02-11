Albert J. Lewis, NJ Spiritual Music Singer, Charged with Sex Crime, Practicing Medicine Without a License – NBC New York (47)

What you should know A 75-year-old New Jersey gospel singer has been charged with criminal sexual contact, unlicensed practice of medicine and adult enticement, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Albert J. Lewis, of Newark, was arrested Tuesday at his home, Acting Essex County District Attorney Theodore N. Stephens II announced Thursday.

Lewis allegedly told his victim that he could get her a job with NJ Transit, but that she would first have to take a physical.

Prosecutors allege that a 41-year-old Congolese man told police that Lewis had introduced himself to him in January and claimed he could get him a job with NJTransit.

Lewis allegedly told her to visit a particular address, later determined to be Lewis’s home, for more information. Supposedly, when the victim arrived at the address, Lewis explained that he would have to perform a physical exam to make sure he was fit for work.

As part of the alleged physical examination, Lewis allegedly ordered the victim to undress and then allegedly proceeded to commit an act of criminal sexual contact with the victim.

Information from Lewis’s attorney was not immediately available.