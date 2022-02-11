Alexis Vega heads the best XI of the J4 of Clausura 2022 where Uriel Antuna also appears

The Chivas striker was key for the rojiblancos to come back from Juárez FC’s initial goal to end up with the victory.

The player received praise from Michel Leaño
Chivas from Guadalajara achieved an important victory this Wednesday when they beat Juárez FC 1-3 in the rescheduled match of day 4 of the Closure 2022. those of Michel Leano They knew how to overcome the first goal of the locals and were able to return to the path of victory to position themselves among the top of the classification table.

Carlos Cisneros, Alexis Vega and Jesus Angulo they were the authors of the three goals with which the rojiblancos turned the commitment around. But it was the striker who got all the spotlight thanks to his involvement in the team’s game, where in addition to scoring the go-ahead goal, he scored the third with a great cross that ‘Canelo’ finished off.

This good performance earned him a place in the Best XI of the date published by Liga MX. The Chivas gunner leads a lineup made up of Jesús Corona (Cruz Azul); Gustavo Ferrareis (Puebla), Lisandro López (Xolos), Unai Bilbao (San Luis), Brayan Angulo (Xolos); Juan Sanabria (San Luis), Juan Vigón (Tigres UANL), Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul); Aviles Hurtado (Pachuca), Julio Furch (Atlas) and Alexis Vega.

As the best technical director of the date in the award he took it Nicholas Larcamonwho continues to extend his great present at the command of the Puebla. And just the image of the Argentine coach was once again related to Chivas after an alleged offer from the Flock was leaked that the South American would have rejected.

Words of praise for Vega

After the culmination of the match against those from the border, Michel Leaño appeared before the media and did not hesitate to praise Vega. “That has to be reaffirmed game by game. With participations like those of the season, he is closer to becoming (an idol). He wants to stay at the club, be a champion, become a benchmark and with performances like this he has to reaffirm himself game by game. I have no more information, but with the will between both parties, an agreement will surely be reached soon, which is what everyone wants”, declared in conference.

