Alexis Vega leaves Chivas without renewing

The news that no one wanted to hear came to light. Alexis Vega has no intention of continuing with Chivas de Guadalajara once his contract ends in December of this year, since his intention is to fulfill the dream of playing in Europe and this wants to do from 2023.

It was in Octava Sports that the journalist Ignacio Suárez explained the reasons why the attacker of the Rebaño Sagrado already has a plan in mind to emigrate to the old continent once their employment relationship ends with the team from Guadalajara, therefore The renewal of his contract has not been made official, despite the fact that he has been in talks with the board without having a happy outcome.

“I was fortunate to see the game of Chivas (against Juárez) with people very close to him (Alexis Vega), and they tell me that he will not renew with Chivas. He is going to fulfill his contract until December and he is thinking of going to Europe from January next year. Maybe I would be signing in July with some team”, were the words of the famous Ghost.

Alexis Vega and her annoyance with Ricardo Peláez

Suárez also revealed that the Gru does not have a very good relationship with the sports director of Guadalajara, Ricardo Peláez, who threatened to leave him without playing and in turn without the World Cup if he did not sign his renewal under the terms that the leadership of the Flock had raised. This would be one more reason to confirm his desire to finish his contract and go to Europe.

Vega adds three goals in four games and has become the most unbalancing element of Chivas in Clausura 2022, as it was the key to reversing the result against Juárez to take three valuable points. This Saturday they will receive in the Akron Stadium to the UANL Tigers starting at 5:00 p.m. in what will be the most complicated match so far in the contest.