Analysts Claim Bitcoin’s Oscillation at Key Support Level Reflects Trend Reversal

Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrency holders are enjoying the fruits of their labor on Feb. 10 after the price of Bitcoin surged shortly after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics released a consumer price index. (CPI) of 7.5%. This shows that inflation continues to worsen as fiat currencies lose their purchasing power.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that after trading below $44,000 during early Thursday hours, Bitcoin price spiked to an intraday high of $45,850 following the release of the IPC data and most of the news. the main stock indices sank into the red.

BTC/USDT 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

Here’s a look at what various analysts are saying about how Thursday’s CPI print could affect BTC’s price action going forward and what levels to watch as the world grapples with high inflation.

Bitcoin enters a new cycle

“We’re in a new cycle now,” according to Ran Neuner, host of CNBC’s Crypto Trader, who public the chart below highlighting BTC’s breakout from February as part of a cyclical pattern that Bitcoin has been trading in over the past year.

BTC/USD 1-day chart. Source: Twitter

As the chart above shows, this is the second time in less than a year that BTC has reversed course to go higher after a strong downtrend.

Neuner said,

“This rise in the CPI is confirmation that the rises in the CPI/interest rates are part of the previous cycle. Since we broke the trend line, the news is different, the narrative is different. It is not a coincidence. Be a cyclist.”

Analysts say the multi-month correction is over

Further insight into this trend reversal was provided by technical analyst and pseudonymous Twitter user ‘CryptoBirb’ after a 3-month correction, who public the chart below detailing range-bound trading for BTC over the past year that reads “with any luck, Bitcoin may see follow-up to the upside, even beyond $50,000.”

BTC/USD 1-week chart. Source: Twitter

If BTC manages to maintain its momentum at these levels, “Bitcoin has targets near $46,300-$46,500.”

cryptobirb said,

“The most important line in the sand is defined at $51,000 for Bitcoin price action. That level could be expected to work as a magnet for BTCUSD if we want to see a follow up.”

BTC price decouples from stocks

The bullish performance seen in crypto markets in February was addressed in comments from Dalvir Mandara, quantitative researcher at Macro Hive, who noted that the “impressive gains” have come “as markets digest a more aggressive attitude from the Fed and set prices higher,” as well as the ECB turning to possible hikes in 2022.”

According to Mandara, the fact that the crypto market was able to rise higher despite tighter-than-expected liquidity conditions “suggests that the macro factor may be affecting them less than before.”

Mandara pointed to Bitcoin’s correlation with tech stocks, which has now “fallen from highs of 75% last week to 50% this week” as evidence of this change in impact on BTC price.

30-day moving correlation between BTC and NASDAQ. Source: Macro Hive

Mandara said,

“Overall, we still believe the macro backdrop is negative for crypto, but on-chain/flow metrics have turned more positive, so we are cautiously bullish overall.”

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization currently stands at $1.996 trillion and the dominance rate of Bitcoin is 41.9%.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.