Andy Polo blocked comments on Instagram after his wife’s complaint | PHOTO | Instagram | Genesis Alarcon | BOCONVIP

In a quick reflection before the strong denunciations of his wife in ‘Magaly TV, La Firme’, the footballer Andy Polo He “chopped” to his social networks and modified his privacy settings.

The attacker of the Peruvian team has withdrawn the option for his followers to comment on his photos on the Instagram social network. This occurs after Genesis Alarconhis still wife, denounced him for family violence and physical assault.

Polo was receiving a lot of criticism on his social networks after the scandal for assaulting his family on the Magaly Medina program was made public. That’s why the MLS Portland Timbers gunner decided to block comments.

Andy Polo has been denounced and exposed by his wife, Génessis Alarcón, for family violence and physical and psychological aggression.

The player’s still wife accuses him of having abandoned his children by not giving him a roof over his head and not giving them money for their support. For this reason, Genesis and his two children are currently living in his grandmother’s house, in Barrios Altos.

Likewise, she accuses Polo of having assaulted her in front of her children when they were living in the US. To do this, she presented some audios and photos that would prove her demands.

