Andy Polo gives his release on Instagram after being fired from Portland Timbers | Complaint Andy Polo | MLS | RMMD DTBN | SPORT-TOTAL

Portland Timbers made the decision to fire Andy Polo, after the accusations of mistreatment of the mother of his children. After this announcement, the footballer spoke through his Instagram account.

“Alleging this statement, I want to start by apologizing to the club and all the people involved in that issue. Each guideline mentioned in this statement has supporting evidence, said these will not be public at the national level, since my field is not shows and I do not intend to create more curiosity about my personal life.mentions the footballer.

“I am serene, since this entire process will be through legal channels and I make it very clear that I do not intend to make any comment regarding what the mother of my children expressed on a show channel, out of respect for her. being a woman and mainly for being the mother of my children”ended.

Portland Timbers firing Andy Polo

The Portland Timbers have terminated midfielder Andy Polo’s contract following allegations of domestic abuse this week, the club announced today.reported the entity, which the attacker joined in January 2019

“We deeply regret not immediately suspending Polo, especially considering the worrying new details of abuse that have emerged this week. It was a failure on our part, and one that will never happen again.”they pointed out.

Finally, Portland Timbers urged people who suffer domestic violence to contact the corresponding entities, this for United States territory.

“If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit thehotline.org. All calls are free and confidential. The hotline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in more than 170 languages”was the final paragraph.

