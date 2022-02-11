Andy Polo: Portland Timbers terminated Peruvian’s contract after allegations of domestic abuse | MLS | RMMD | SPORT-TOTAL

Andy Polo’s story at Portland Timbers came to an untimely end this Thursday, February 10. The MLS club announced through a statement the end of the relationship with the Peruvian, who has been denounced by the mother of his children for domestic violence.

“The Portland Timbers have terminated midfielder Andy Polo’s contract following allegations of domestic abuse this week, the club announced today. reported the entity, which the attacker joined in January 2019 after a stage in Monarcas Morelia de México.

The club, on the other hand, detailed that it was aware that there had been a dispute between the athlete and his partner on May 23, 2021, the same as “resulted in Polo being cited for harassment by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. That summons was not subsequently followed up by the victim or the prosecution.”

Elsewhere, Portland Timbers regretted not taking tougher action earlier, calling it “failure”.

“We deeply regret not immediately suspending Polo, especially considering the worrying new details of abuse that have emerged this week. It was a failure on our part, and one that will never happen again.”

Finally, Portland Timbers urged people who suffer domestic violence to contact the corresponding entities, this for United States territory.

“If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit thehotline.org. All calls are free and confidential. The hotline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in more than 170 languages. was the final paragraph.