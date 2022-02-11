Andy Polo: Wife assures that soccer player bought sneakers for his children despite earning 50 thousand dollars a month | VIDEO | Genesis Alarcon | BOCONVIP

He didn’t even respect Christmas! The interview she did Magaly Medina to Génessis Alarcón, wife of Andy Polo, has shown the “anticuchos” that the striker has with his own children. And one of them has to do with Christmas, the most “sacred” date for children.

According to Alarcón’s account, the soccer player of the Peruvian national team gave him some toys of dubious origin, which he would have acquired at the Lima Center at a low price, despite the fact that he receives a salary of 50 thousand dollars a month in Portland. Timbers.

“She bought the toys at the center, at Mesa Redonda, because when we put them together they didn’t fit and they all broke. Fatal”accused the still wife of the attacker.

“My daughter had asked for barbies and she ordered anything”added indignantly Alarcón, who was accompanied by her lawyer at all times on the set of ‘Magaly TV, La Firme’.

Génessis continued with her version of the Christmas events, stating that Andy Polo initially wanted her children not to open gifts at 12 o’clock at her house. In the end, they agreed that they could open a couple of presents at Alarcón’s grandmother’s house and others at Polo’s grandmother’s house. However, children are currently unable to use their toys.

“They asked him (Andy Polo) for skates, well, they opened them at his grandmother’s house, and to this day they don’t send them”said Genesis Alarcon.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Find out what other results would help Ricardo Gareca’s team to define their qualification for the World Cup or the playoffs.