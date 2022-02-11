Andy Polo’s children went from being in a king in the US to sleeping in a piece of furniture in Barrios Altos | Genesis Alarcon | RMMD EMCC | BOCONVIP

A painful and incredible situation happens to the soccer player’s children Andy Polo at Génessis Alarcón’s grandmother’s house. The little ones currently sleep in a conditioned piece of furniture so that they can rest with their mother. All this despite the fact that the player earns 200 thousand soles per month.

Alarcón, still Polo’s wife, said that previously their usual places of coexistence were the United States and Miraflores, areas where they had all the comforts of a quality lifestyle.

However, Andy decided to move his children and wife from one place to another, for no reason, until they ended up in the insecure and populous area of ​​Barrios Altos. There, the children sleep next to their mother in a piece of furniture arranged in the living room of the house.

THEY DO NOT PASS MONEY

The Portland Timbers attacker has been very hostile when it comes to giving his wife money to support their own children. Génessis relates that he only gives them groceries once a month and that later he does not give money for extra expenses.

In the same way, Polo has left his children helpless in matters of health and schooling, since they have no way of paying expenses in clinics or in a school, according to statements by Génessis Alarcón to the program ‘Magaly TV, La Firme’.

To the visible abandonment of his children, we must add the countless infidelities that the striker committed against his wife, who also accuses him of family violence and physical aggression.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO