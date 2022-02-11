Anna Sorokin: the young Russian who scammed the New York socialite and ended up in jail

There are many times that the phrase “Reality is stranger than fiction” is present. So much so that one of the latest television milestones is based -precisely- on the production of fictions around events and characters that really happened. Awakening the morbid, the voyeurism or even disbelief, fanaticism exceeds the screen and as viewers we get involved in an almost detective search to discover where the line between reality and fiction lies, and even recognize the faces of the people we now know thanks to the work of the most successful actors.

Of all the content platforms, Netflix knew how to capitalize on this phenomenon better than anyone, and its next release, Inventing Anna, is just further proof of this.

Photo: Instagram/@theannadelvey

Originally from Domodedovo (a city that is very close to Moscow), the family of Anna Sorokin moved to Germany when she was just 16 years old.. Place that the young woman also left behind when decided to study at Central Saint Martin University in London in 2011 to, later, move to Paris and work in the French fashion magazine Purple.

Wrapped in a universe of luxury brands, latest trends and the best parties, it was around this time that she decided to use the pseudonym Anna Delvey with which, some time later, he would reach the headlines of the most important media in the world. Already with a new surname and a whole invented story, in 2013 he arrived in New York and sought to make a name for himself among the young elite of the city. How did he do it? She claimed that she was the millionaire heiress of a German family and that she was expecting a huge sum of money that would arrive ‘at any moment’.

Photo: Instagram/@theannadelvey

Anna Sorokin’s great scam was based on the incredible combination of business initiatives and a story that seemed to be taken from a fairy tale:

In all, Anna Sorokin racked up $30,000 in debt at SoHo’s 11 Howard Hotel and $11,518 at the Beekman Hotel. Along with the W New York Union Square, the three companies filed charges against her for theft of services.

Photo: Instagram/@theannadelvey

Housed in the Passages Malibu, an addiction treatment center in California, after an undercover operation, she was arrested in 2017. Almost a year later, the trial was set for early 2019, in which she was found guilty of eight counts, including grand theft in the second degree, attempted grand theft, and theft of services.

She was sentenced to 4 to 12 years in state prison, fined $24,000 and ordered to pay $199,000. In early 2021 she was released to re-incarceration when she overstayed her life and -since February- she is being held in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody awaiting deportation. To Germany.

“This place is not bad at all [refiriéndose a la prisión estatal] actually. People seem to think it’s horrible, but I see it as a sociological experiment (…) There are a couple of girls who are also here for financial crimes. This girl has been stealing other people’s identities. I didn’t realize it was so easy.” – Anna Sorokin

Julia Garner as Anna Delvery in the first episode of the series. Photo: Anna. Credit Nicole Rivelli/Netflix © 2021 NICOLE RIVELLI/NETFLIX – UAP_NR_112319_00461

Defined as a dramatic miniseriesthe new fiction of Shonda Rhimes tells the story of Anna through the eyes of a journalist who decides to start investigating her and discovers her true identity. Following the trial and how the relationship between the two grows, the fiction is based on “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People”, the note written by Jessica Pressler for New York Magazine.