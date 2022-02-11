Annual inflation in the United States shoots up to a maximum of almost 40 years

Why do grocery prices keep going up? 0:54

(CNN Business) –– New year, the usual high inflation.

Indeed, a key measure of inflation hit a nearly 40-year high last month in the United States. The consumer price index rose 7.5% in the 12 months ending in January, without adjusting for seasonal changes, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday. It was the steepest annual price rise since February 1982 and worse than economists had forecast.

President Joe Biden acknowledged the pressure that this increase in inflation puts on American families. However, he added that “there are also signs that we will overcome this challenge.”

“In the face of higher prices, we’ve been using every tool at our disposal. And while today is a reminder that Americans’ budgets are coming under such pressure that they create real stress at the table, there are also signs that we will get through this challenge,” he said.

Biden also insisted on forecasts that inflation in the United States will decline substantially by the end of 2022.

Inflation figures in the United States

Excluding food and energy costs, which tend to be more volatile, prices rose 6% between January 2021 and January 2022, marking the biggest increase since August 1982. Food rose 7% during the same period, while energy prices increased by 27%, led by the prices of diesel oil and gasoline.

In January alone, prices increased 0.6%, including seasonal adjustments, the same rate as in December. That’s bad news for people who were expecting monthly data to signal a slowdown in price increases.

On Wednesday, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said the country could be about to see the pace of inflation slow. But that didn’t happen in January.

What went up in price?

Prices increased across the board, including housing, furniture, used cars, and medical costs.

Food had a price increase of 0.9% in January, compared to just 0.5% in December. Almost all grocery prices increased, with only soft drinks holding steady.

Power prices also rose 0.9% last month, boosted by higher electricity costs.

For their part, hotel prices fell, most likely due to travel plans that were canceled during the increase in cases of covid-19 due to the omicron variant.

For the Federal Reserve, which must keep prices stable, the January report is not likely to change much. The central bank began winding down its pandemic stimulus program late last year and signaled it will raise interest rates for the first time since Covid-19 began at its March meeting.

Now, this is not the only inflation indicator reaching record levels. In January, the Producer Price Index, which tracks what US producers are paid for their goods and services on average, rose 9.7% last year without seasonal adjustments. This was the largest increase in a calendar year since the data series began to be recorded in 2010, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Although it was a slightly smaller advance than the economists had predicted. But, it represents a 9.6% rebound recorded during the 12 months ending in November.