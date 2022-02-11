Apple TV + on your TV at a great price with the Fire TV Stick and offers on Apple devices: Bargain Hunting

Welcome a few more weeks to the Hunting Bargains section, the Applesfera space that we publish every Friday morning to start the weekend off on the right foot thanks to the apple device deals such as iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, AirPods and compatible accessories. Let’s start!





iPhone 13 mini 128GB for 809 euros 719.00 euros: we started Hunting Bargains with a small but powerful smartphone. It has a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display high resolution and compatible with HDR10 Dolby Vision. Its size makes it ideal for users who want one-handed devices. In addition, it incorporates the Apple A15 Bionic processor with 4 GB of RAM, a combination that provides good performance for the iOS 15 operating system. It has a dual 12 MP rear camera and Face ID.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini (128 GB) – in Midnight

iPhone 13 256GB for €1,259 1,059 euros: we continue with the most balanced model of the current catalog of new generation of Apple. This terminal has 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display high resolution, also compatible with HDR10 Dolby Vision to play movies and series that support it in the best possible quality. Its battery is also larger and therefore lasts slightly longer. In the rest of the features it is very similar to its little brother: two 12 MP cameras, TrueDepth front with Face ID, Lightning connector, etc.

Apple iPhone 13 (512GB) – (Product) Red

iPhone 12 Pro 256GB for 909 euros: we go to a smartphone from the company of the last generation and that it no longer officially sells, but that can be purchased in certain stores and is very similar to the most powerful of the current generation. This terminal has 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with HDR10 Dolby Vision, Apple A14 Bionic processor with 6 GB of RAM, triple 12 MP rear camera with LiDAR and Face ID. A high-end terminal that will last for several more years due to software updates. It is a new article that is sent from Spain, payment by PayPal and with invoice.

APPLE IPHONE 12 PRO 256gb WARRANTY + FREE + INVOICE + 8 GIFT ACCESSORIES

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) 41mm for €429 399 euros: we leave smartphones aside and move on to “smart” watches with the most recent model in the catalog. This device has a bigger screen and faster loading than the Series 6, keeping the ECG for electrocardiograms, blood oxygen measurement and very accurate heart rate sensor. The most advanced companion for iPhone and aimed at users who want to keep a complete record of their daily physical activity, receive notifications, etc.

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) – 41mm Blue Aluminum Case – Abyss Color Sport Band – One Size

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 38mm for 219 euros 197 euros: Have you never had a smartwatch and would like to try the best for iPhone without spending a lot of money? The Series 3 is the oldest model of the catalog and the most affordable option. It does not have the latest news, but it is good as a first smartwatch if you want to record physical activity in a simple way and close the rings or receive notifications on the wrist. It has GPS to record races and outdoor outings.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 38mm, Silver Aluminum with Sport Band, White

Apple Watch SE (GPS 44mm for €329 309 euros: MediaMarkt also sells through eBay the “smart” Apple watch with the best value for money. It does not have an ECG or AOD function, two features that have been dispensed with to reduce its price, but It is very powerful and perfect for recording our physical activity.Siri, notifications, apps from the App Store and more.

2021 Watch SE (GPS) – 44mm Space Gray Aluminum Case – Midnight Sport Band – One Size

MacBook Air (2020) with M1 chip and 256 GB SSD for €1,129 975 euros: the first of Apple’s computer offers is that of this ultralight and thin laptop that is also powerful and energy efficient due to the M1 chip. With 8 GB of unified memory and 256 GB of internal SSD storage, it has a autonomy that is around 17 hours per charge. It has a FaceTime HD webcam for video calls and a Touch ID fingerprint sensor for greater protection. It comes with USB-C (Thunderbolt) ports to connect peripherals.

Apple MacBook Air (2020) Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID Sensor, Silver

14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) with M1 Pro chip for €2,749 2,463 euros: do you need raw power for your projects? This laptop is one of the most powerful in the current Apple catalog. Noted for its 14.2-inch mini-LED screen high resolution, M1 Pro processor with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD, FaceTime HD 1080p webcam for scandalous video calls and a powerful sound system.

2021 Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch, Apple M1 Pro Chip with 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) – Space Gray

Mac mini (2020) with M1 chip and 256GB SSD for €799 €719: for both home and work, this small desktop has the M1 processor, which allows it to be very versatile in the tasks it can perform. It comes with HDMI output, USB-C Thunderbolt ports, USB-A for more “conventional” peripherals, and an advanced cooling system.

2020 Apple Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip ( 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD)

AirPods Max Bluetooth Headphones for €629 493.61 euros: Apple’s first headband Bluetooth headphones have the best sound quality of the proposals in its catalog and are full of sensors for a good active noise cancellation and spatial audio with head tracking. Its autonomy is around 20 hours per charge.

Apple AirPods Max, Bluetooth Headband, Active Noise Cancellation, Smart Case

AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for €279 219 euros: Apple’s most advanced fully wireless Bluetooth headphones have active noise cancellationambient sound mode, water resistance, spatial audio with head tracking, and MagSafe charging case.

Apple Airpods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case (2021)

Belkin MagSafe External Battery for iPhone 12/13 for €59.99 39.99 euros: recharge the battery of your iPhone 12 or 13 magnetically with MagSafe technology and provide several additional hours of autonomy with its 10,000mAh . It has a USB-C port with 18W input and output.

Belkin 10K Magnetic Wireless Power Bank (with MagSafe for iPhone 12 Series, 7.5W Wireless Charging and 18W USB-C PD In/Out Port, USB-C to USB-C Cable Included), Black

fire tv stick for €39.99 24.99 euros: a very cheap device that can do a lot for your “old” TV or monitor with HDMI. Play content from Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV + and many more platforms in Full HD and with Dolby Atmos sound with this multimedia center in format dongle It comes with a remote that can control the volume and power on/off of the TV, as well as interact with the Alexa voice assistant.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), HD Streaming Device

