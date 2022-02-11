Are Meghan and Harry SPLIT? The actress’s brother made STRONG revelations about the couple

It is no secret to anyone that Meghan Markle he does not have a good relationship with his family on his father’s sideThomas Markle. The two have not been in contact since 2018, when the former American actress married him. prince harry.

Since then there have been several times that Thomas and Meghan’s half-siblings have grabbed the spotlight with strong criticism of the couple. One of them Thomas Markle Jr.has even branded it “superficial” on more than one occasion, saying that “money changed her”.

It was precisely he who during his participation in the reality show “Celebrity Big Brother” in Australia, made a dire prediction about her half-sister’s marriage.

Markle Jr. was quick to rant against the couple, saying that Prince Harry will be “in court” next, as he has no doubt that the Duchess of Sussex will treat him as “coldly” as she treated her ex-husband. Trevor Engelson.

“What happened? Nobody knows. The money changed her, I guess, and the fame went to her head […] Trevor took care of her, adored her and she stomped on him and then left him. This fast”he said during the show.

“But do you know? Harry is next. I’m sure she’ll leave him soon. The only difference between before they moved to America and now is that he was always smiling. He now he does not smile anymore, ”Markle finished.

Thomas, 55, also boasts of warning Prince Harry that he will not marry meghan. “I told Prince Harry: ‘I think she’s going to ruin your life'”he said in a controversial statement to the press.

No members of Meghan’s paternal side (Thomas Markle, Thomas Markle Jr. and Samantha Markle) were invited to her wedding at Windsor Castle. And it is that over time they have shown that far from showing their support for Meghan, they have become her worst enemies.

