Aurinegro disaster! “Potro” Gutiérrez fits the worst streak and start of Real Spain in the National League in its history

2022-02-10

Without playing anything, with little personality and with players displaying excessive violence, Raul “Foal” Gutierrez has achieved what no one has ever done before Royal SpainLosing the first four matches of a tournament National League.

The Mexican coach, who arrived in San Pedro Sula just a year ago, still does not raise his head in the aurinegra squad that fell again this Thursday night in the derby against Marathón, 2-0, at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium.

The “Potro”, who always remained positive that the crisis of triumphs in the Machine was going to be solved sooner rather than later, he added his sixth game in the league with defeat, counting the finals (2-0 and 0-1) against Olympia Last December. An unprecedented event in the 12-time champion of Honduras.