Aurinegro disaster! “Potro” Gutiérrez fits the worst streak and start of Real Spain in the National League in its history

2022-02-10
Without playing anything, with little personality and with players displaying excessive violence, Raul “Foal” Gutierrez has achieved what no one has ever done before Royal SpainLosing the first four matches of a tournament National League.
The Mexican coach, who arrived in San Pedro Sula just a year ago, still does not raise his head in the aurinegra squad that fell again this Thursday night in the derby against Marathón, 2-0, at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium.
The “Potro”, who always remained positive that the crisis of triumphs in the Machine was going to be solved sooner rather than later, he added his sixth game in the league with defeat, counting the finals (2-0 and 0-1) against Olympia Last December. An unprecedented event in the 12-time champion of Honduras.
Raul Gutierrez overcame, to his misfortune, the losing streak suffered by the Argentine mario zanabria at the tournament Opening 2015, the team’s worst in the last decade. Everything indicates that the current tournament will go the same way for the professors.
That Real Spain lost their first three meetings as follows:
August 1, 2015 at the Olympic Stadium: Real Spain 1-2 Honduras Progreso
9 August 2015 in Juticalpa: Juticalpa 2- Real Spain 0
12 August 2015 at the Morazán stadium: Real Spain 0-1 Vida
In addition, they finished last seeded with 15 points after only three wins, six draws, nine losses, 26 goals scored and 39 conceded. Zanabria it was cut after the tournament.
In Clausura 2022, the Machine has fallen against:
January 19, 2022 in La Ceiba: Victory 4-1 Real Spain
January 23, 2022 in Cortes: Platense 2-1 Real Spain
February 5, 2022 at the Morazán stadium: Real Spain 1-2 Motagua
Feb. 10 2022 at the Olympic Stadium: Marathon 2-0 Real Spain
They are 10 goals received in just four games, scoring four and collecting zero points. The first two games were decimated by health problems, but in the two derbies they had all their starters and figures.