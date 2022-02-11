AXS, RON, and SLP rise after Axie Infinity devs redesigned game economy

Since its launch in 2018, Axie Infinity has amassed more than 2 million daily active users (DAUs) and its decentralized exchange, Katana, has a market capitalization of $5.5 billion, but this growth has not come without challenges.

Axie Infinity’s in-game token Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is down nearly 93% from its July 13, 2021 all-time high of $0.39 as it faces runaway inflation. Therefore, the team has announced that it will significantly remove the SLP broadcast from the game, which will make it more difficult to farm.

In turn, players and guilds will focus their attention on their strategic competitive advantage and the possible increase in SLP price will inevitably translate into an increase in the price of Axies, as the cost of breeding would increase as well.

SLP token price. Source: Nansen.ai

According to the data, the issuance of SLP is more than four times greater than the amount of tokens that are burned, which has caused its price to plummet to less than a cent in the last 7 days. However, the Axie Infinity team is addressing the economic imbalance with in-game mods launching today at the start of Season 20.

SLP/ mint burn rate. Source: Nansen.ai

Since the announcement of its economic rebalancing plans, Axie Infinity’s AXS governance token and its blockchain token, RON, have seen a price increase. Since going live, SLP is up almost 24% in the last 24 hours.

Scaling and finding balance amid rapid growth is no easy task, but could these economic rebalancings pay off for users?

SLP rewards are reduced while AXS incentives are increased

Starting February 9, Axie Infinity will stop issuing SLPs for users who play adventure mode and will stop rewarding users who have completed the daily quest. By eliminating these token issuance methods, the team is reducing the number of SLPs minted daily by approximately 175 million SLPs.

Average daily mintage of SLP in the game. Source: Axie Infinity

These two issuance mechanisms account for almost 84% of the SLP created in the game, with almost 14% minted by players completing their daily quests, according to Axie Infinity economic development.

According to these estimates, more than 250 million SLPs are minted a day and only about 40 million are burned, as the demand for Breeding Axes has decreased since players and breeders are still waiting for a new battle version called Origins.

By removing a significant portion of the SLP rewards that Axie Infinity will allocate to players on a daily basis, the team intends to refocus players’ attention on the competitive nature of the game. Therefore, the team has increased their leaderboard rewards and now the top 300,000 players will be able to earn AXS, as opposed to previously only rewarding the top 1,000 players.

Allocation of AXS rewards from the leaderboard. Source: Axie Infinity

By increasing the allocation of AXS prizes to players, the team intends to reward approximately 117,676 AXS, valued at more than $7 million at current AXS prices.

In this way, Axie Infinity is distributing a significant amount of its governance tokens that benefit players for staking, breeding and farming RON.

The sudden drop in SLP emissions is not only a shock to the system, but also to its players, as many have been making similar recommendations for months. It is not yet clear whether or not these changes are sustainable for economic growth, but the players have been making their judgment calls.

The players will decide if the economic adjustments are effective

Beyond their financial balances and token modifications, the team has also been adamant about improving their overall communication and has since taken action. The Axie Infinity team acknowledged the community’s sentiment regarding the lack of transparency and the fact that these economic problems could have been solved much sooner.

On January 14, the team put out a call to action for the community to make suggestions on how to help with economic balance and upcoming changes.

In response, gamers, investors, and content creators have taken to Twitter to voice possible outcomes regarding economic balances, with some still unclear but hopeful as to how this may affect DAUs.

3/ We all knew this change was coming. Looking at the numbers it’s no surprise given how much excess SLP is being minted. Two questions are what will it do to the # DAU and how could that play a part in total SLP minted? — Josh (@JDHyper) February 8, 2022

At first glance, it may seem that the drive to restore the viability of P2E may negatively affect those with scholarships, since the issuance of SLPs has drastically decreased. However, ever since development got underway, the demand for equipment for members to play on has also increased.

It is not yet clear how these changes will affect the teams in the long term, especially since future changes and developments are anticipated, but it could be the long-term adjustment that Axie Infinity needed.

While these economic changes are critical to mitigating SLP inflation, only time will tell how current players respond to these changes and how new entrants prepare for the challenge.

