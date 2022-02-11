Beret announces a concert in New York, which he will dedicate to his deceased sister

Spanish singer Beret announced his first concert in New York for next March 10which will take place at the legendary venue Sounds of Brazil (SOB) —where music icons such as Marc Anthony, Celia Cruz or Maná have performed— and that the young man will dedicate to his sister Sandra, who recently passed away.

“I have to continue with my life, I have nothing else left,” he told Efe Beret today about returning to the stage, which will take place shortly after the death of his sister older, which he himself revealed on social networks three weeks ago.

“One of the things that makes me happy is singing, since always, therefore the only thing left for me is to give that concert and dedicate it to my sister,” he added.

This is the premiere of the Sevillian in the Big Apple, a concert that is part of his “Prisma” tour and that he has been organizing for months. In fact, in principle it was announced that Beret was going to be in New York in the middle of last November, but problems with his visa management led him to delay it.

Singing in the city of skyscrapers, however, it’s something you’ve been dreaming of for a long time: “We have had it in mind for years. (…) In my head I was always going to New York,” he confessed.

Although he will be performing on the same stage as other great figures in music, the 24-year-old singer says he does not like to compare himself to anyone, stressing that his success “has not been premeditated.”

“I would love to succeed like Maná, for example, that I adore them, or Marc Anthony, but it’s something I don’t know (if it will happen). (…) I want to be myself, and if it comes, then it came,” he settled.

In addition to his tour, Beret is preparing the release of a new album, which he hopes to be able to present in the middle of this year, and in which there will be collaborations of which he only wanted to give some clues, without going into details.

“A collaboration will be Latin, another will be with a group that I have been following since I was a child and in Spain it has been a lot of sounds for a long time,” he said.