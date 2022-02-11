Billionaire Bill Ackman Calls for Clarity for Crypto in New York By Cointelegraph

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has called on the mayor of New York City to investigate crypto regulation measures associated with the BitLicense.

One New Yorker shared his outrage on Twitter (NYSE:) about the city’s flawed cryptocurrency policies and how they could force him to leave. The user lashed out at the city’s Bitlicense policy and claimed that he couldn’t open an account on any of the major US exchanges for his venture capital firm because of it.

In 2015, the Bitlicense was introduced, which regulates various aspects related to the issuance and exchange of cryptocurrencies. Any virtual currency business that operates in the state of New York or manages this type of investment from New Yorkers must obtain a license before beginning operations. However, major cryptocurrency platforms are concerned as stringent licensing requirements caused some to leave the state.

