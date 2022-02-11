Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today February 10, 2022

This February 10 in the cryptoactive market Bitcoin continues to improve its position, but without ceasing to behave irregularly as is typical in virtual currency. With profits that improve your position and bring you appreciation, we tell you how the exchange rate is currently.

This exchange market that goes up and down is one of the aspects that identifies these digital currencies, and the price of Bitcoin begins to mark an upward trend that does not seem entirely convinced. Price of Bitcoin this February 10, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 43 thousand 410.20

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 888 thousand 549.06

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 170 million 622 thousand 89.50

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 604 thousand 859.63

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 35 million 109 thousand 995.93

Bitcoin in euros: 38 thousand 168.73

Ethereum price this February 10, 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 3 thousand 102.90

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 63 thousand 506.74

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 12 million 305 thousand 241.05

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 731.08

Dogecoin price this February 10, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.15

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 3.11

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 596.53

Dogecoin in euros: 0.13

With sudden ups and downs, the price of Bitcoin keeps oscillating, so you should stay on the lookout before making a trade, keeping a close eye on its parity when buying or selling your digital assets.

