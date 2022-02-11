Bitcoin rejects a sell-off as 7.5% inflation in the US fails to keep BTC low for long

Bitcoin (BTC) fell immediately following the latest US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Feb. 10 in a surprise move that deflated bulls.

BTC/USD 1-hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Find the Bitcoin bear trap

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView tracked the BTC/USD pair as it fell $1,800 after January’s CPI hit 7.5%.

Despite being 0.2% higher than expected, rising inflation did not have the positive impact on risk assets like Bitcoin that characterized the past few months.

Given the pace of year-over-year price increases, analysts argued, the Federal Reserve may now have more impetus to start raising interest rates sooner.

“US consumer price index (CPI) results are coming in at 7.5% year over year, expectations were 7.3% year over year. DXY is skyrocketing and risky assets are falling like Bitcoin and the actions”, reacted Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe.

“Likelihood that the Fed will initiate rate hikes in March”

Trader and analyst Scott Melker, known as the “Wolf of all the streets”, was unimpressed by the market.

Funny, I thought Bitcoin was supposed to go up whenever they admit that inflation is bad, but instead people dump it because they are afraid the Fed will actually try to deal with inflation, proving once again that humans are dumb af. — The Wolf Of All Streets (@scottmelker) February 10, 2022

Funny, I thought Bitcoin was supposed to go up every time they admit inflation is bad, but instead people throw it away because they fear the Fed will try to deal with inflation, proving once again that humans are dumb.

Yet for economist Lyn Alden, it’s the cash savers who feel the real pain with inflation.

“Official inflation currently has its largest gap over short-term interest rates since 1951”, he pointed next to a graph.

“People who had cash in a bank or Treasury bills in the last year lost more than 7% of their purchasing power.”

US CPI vs. effective federal funds rate chart. Source: Lyn Alden/Twitter

BTC price recovers above $44,000

As soon as Wall Street trading began on February 2. On Oct. 10, however, Bitcoin not only reversed its losses, but hit a higher high of nearly $45,400.

BTC/USD also avoided a recent support retest, with $42,000 still less to see a retest.

Previously, Cointelegraph reported on the likely resistance zones now in play for the bulls to battle to continue higher.

“A Bitcoin uptrend in the face of macro uncertainty would be quite powerful. It changes the TradFi court narrative with BTC as a risky asset to a mere story of global adoption and ensuing game theory. I have to wonder how many macro brothers have unloaded inventory by now”, added analyst William Clemente that day.

