Broken relationship? Durant did not choose Stephen Curry and left a great team for LeBron in the All-Star Game

The captains of the NBA All-Star Game 2022 chose the teams and one of the big surprises was that Kevin Durant did not choose Stephen Curry. He left a great team for LeBron James!

The great clash of stars NBA is getting closer and the only thing that remained to be known facing the All Star Game 2022 they were the teams that the captains would choose LeBron James and Kevin Durant. There were surprises, sticks and some tremendous hints.

With the date set, Sunday, February 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET, and both Headlines as substitutes ready to be chosen, LeBron and Durant appeared on screen to start with the Draft of the NBA All-Star Game 2022. While one smiled, the other reflected maximum tension.

Only a few hours before the teams of the NBA All Star Game 2022, Kevin Durant received hard news after the departure of Brooklyn Nets’ James Harden heading to Philadelphia 76ers in a bomb exchange.

With the atmosphere tense over the Harden trade, LeBron James chose Giannis Antetokounmpo as the first player on his team, while Kevin Durant missed the opportunity to choose his former Golden State Warriors teammate Stephen Curry and opted for Joel Embiid as the first pick. He left a bag for ‘The king’!

The teams of LeBron James and Kevin Durant for the NBA All-Star Game 2022