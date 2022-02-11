carries 60% more cargo and flies without a pilot

Related news

Although drones were created in the heat of military needs more than two decades ago, their uses beyond the field of war have been spreading. Currently, anyone can get hold of one of these unmanned aircraft and in Spain there are all kinds of initiatives related to surveillance or logistics.

Precisely this last industry is eager for novelties related to aerial distribution. So much so that companies like UPS are already working on aerial platforms very similar to the Natilus drone, a Californian company specialized in the world this world of drones.

While drone freight transport has traditionally been reduced to just-in-time parcel deliveries, Natilus is aiming squarely for the bigger picture. Its capacity and autonomy make it perfect for transport of merchandise in aviation containersthe exact same ones that travel — by the millions — around the world every day.

cargo drone

Natilus is one of the industry pioneers of large unmanned cargo aircraft. A segment that, until now, had remained in a second line behind the bets on personal air mobility; mainly composed of urban taxis or long-range aircraft.

Nutilus N3.8T

Volatus Aerospace

“The Natilus N3.8T [como lo han denominado comercialmente] It is the first of a family of next-generation cargo planes,” they announce from the company. Those who point out that this drone is focused on “dramatically” reduce the cost of operation and the environmental impact currently carried out by other aircraft.

As for specifications, it has a pair of turboprop engines responsible for pushing the 8,618 kilograms that the drone has as its maximum weight at takeoff. Autonomy, according to the company on its website, reaches up to 1,667 kilometers with a load capacity of 3,855 kilograms.

This last number is even more important if you take into account that it will be compatible with the LD3 containers that currently travel in the holds of passenger planes. This allows it to be interoperable with other types of aircraft and not have to adapt payloads to a drone-specific format.

It will also do it with two flight modes in order to adapt to the legislation of each country. One that uses the fully autonomous navigation of a drone equipped with artificial intelligence and another in which an operator will be in charge of flying it remotely.

“The Natilus N3.8T offers approx. 60% more cargo volume than traditional aircraft of the same weight“, they point out from the company. Something that is achieved by saying goodbye to a flight deck and the pilots. “At the same time it reduces the cost and carbon dioxide by 50%.

This drone model successfully passed the wind tunnel test in 2021 and hopes to become a reality in 2025. Natilus plans for this line of aircraft goes through the creation of a larger one capable of carrying 130 tons along with a range of 8,200 kilometers, according to New Atlas.





In a statement issued last September, the company announced that Natilus announced that it already had more than 6,000 million dollars in initial orders from the main airlines around the world, with an order book of 400 aircraft. “If they replace their Boeing and Airbus fleets with our solutions, cargo airlines could increase the margin to 33%” from the current 4%, said Aleksey Matyushev, CEO and co-founder of Natilus.

“Reduce the cost of air freight by up to 50% it will bring fresher products to our stores, allow cross-border e-commerce to flourish, and allow regions with little infrastructure to develop,” Matyushev said at the presentation of the first operator of the N3.8T.

delivery drones

Almost a year ago, a logistics delivery initiative using drones started in Spain. The chosen ‘laboratory’ was the Madrid neighborhood of Villaverde, positioning the rooftops of buildings as a delivery center essential for drones.

Unlike the Natilus N3.8T, the chosen one is a quadcopter much more similar to domestic drones, only adapted to be able to carry a package at the same time. The operation is very simple: the user places an order online and in a matter of minutes he has it on the roof or on his terrace if it is large enough.

Villaverde Drones

GesDron omicron

The great advantage provided by initiatives like this is that they decongest the city by removing part of the rolling vehicles from the streets. A direct consequence is also that “You have less pollution, something that is fundamental”indicated Ángel Niño, councilor and delegate of the Area of ​​Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Madrid, to EL ESPALOL – Omicrono.

Far from the streets, but also within the logistics sector, are the drones that DHL installed a year and a half ago at its center in Quer (Guadaladajara). In the town of Castilla-La Mancha there is an entire army of drones at the service of humans.

“Eliminates the need for the operator to work at height”, according to José Luis González, IT Business Partner of the Retail sector at DHL Supply Chain. These drones have a speed of 30 centimeters per second and scan, on average, a support every 7 seconds. About 500 codes per hour and about 6 times faster than the work done by a human.

You may also like…

Follow the topics that interest you