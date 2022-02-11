Catherine Siachoque melts by Alejandro Speitzer; she confesses what she thought when seeing it for the first time

The popular Netflix series “dark desire” is giving a lot to talk about with the premiere of its new and second season starring Maite Perroni and Alejandro Speitzer.

It also has a great cast, in addition to the protagonists, such as Erik Hayser and Jorge Poza. Who joined the cast was an actress who has given much to talk about.

Is about Catherine Siachoque, the Colombian who plays the character of Lys Antoine, the supposed teacher of Darío Guerra (Speitzer).

His character is characterized by being someone culturedbecause his forte is literature, without leaving the sensuality aside and who has emotional dependencies.

In this new season, thes scenes that raise the temperature They did not wait and the actress has an explicit nude where He boasts the great body he has at 50 years old.

The actress assuredor feel comfortable in the company of Perroni and Speitzer, who made her feel good on the recording set.

Also, through his Instagram account, dedicated a few words to the actor and confessed what went through your mind when he first saw him in person.

“Another wonderful thing about dark Desire 2, It was not only being able to share the set with an actor as talented as @alejandrospeitzer, but also letting me have his friendship!”, wrote.

“By the way… I want to tell you that it is even more handsome in person (The first day I met him I immediately called Migue and my boss to tell them: “it can’t be, he’s worse than handsome in person”). Have you seen it??? She’s on Netflix,” she added.

