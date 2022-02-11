Caution for the creation of a film company in El Salvador

The American actor, producer and film director, Daniel Baldwin, announced this Tuesday from Twitter that his family intends an alliance with the Salvadoran authorities to create a film and television company in our country.

“It is a great honor for me to announce the association of the Baldwin family with the country of El Salvador and its visionary president @nayibbukele and Ambassador @MilenaMayorga. Together we will build the most important film and television company in the history of Latin America,” he wrote. Daniel Baldwin.

At the moment there are no further details of this alliance, nor how it will be carried out or the elements that will be taken into account, however, there are already reactions from the local film industry, actors and directors present the advantages and challenges of implementing it. in the country.

A long-standing filmmaker and actress, who requested anonymity, states that one of the concerns she has had, along with other directors and actors, is for the Baldwin family, who are looking for external places because the laws are more flexible and they can take advantage of not there is a regulation and it is not dominated by the unions.

“There have been so many promises in this government and for that to come to pass, even the rhetoric that this is going to be the largest producer in Latin America is almost impossible, because you have an industry like Mexico’s that is light years ahead of us. It doesn’t matter which millionaire comes to set up an industry, it will never reach Mexico’s levels, at least not so soon,” he explained to LA PRENSA GRÁFICA.

“If you are going to have a production company that is going to come to the country you have to have laws, you cannot bring a production company like that because then you are opening the doors to predatory actions, the most important thing right now is that there is a film law so that this can be established legally and without the existence of human rights abuses by the locals,” he added.

While the director Ricardo B’atz’, states that it is positive news that can boost national cinema, but he does not stop wondering if it can benefit the local industry, since there is no film law that supports them.

“It’s good that they come to invest, to create jobs, but if there is no film law that can regulate how this is going to work, I think it could even be disadvantageous for all the people who work in film… we really don’t know if these companies They are going to benefit, to promote the film law, and that film workers have benefits, security, that there is financing from the State for independent national productions and that they are not only allied with this company,” he highlights.

For the filmmaker Javier Kafie, it is a joy that the Baldwin family is willing to establish a company and produce in our country. On the other hand, he joins his fellow filmmakers in hoping and calling for local talent to be taken into account in the projects to be developed. And he considers that there is much to offer and learn.

“Taking into account that the Baldwin family works hand in hand with the president, I hope that this initiative will be accompanied by the formation of a film law that allows tax incentives so that national and international companies have a clear path to invest in the production of movies. movies, as well as guidelines that regulate international co-productions,” said the Salvadoran.

For André Guttfreund, winner of the Oscar in 1977, as producer for best dramatic short with “In the Ice Region”, this alliance can bring benefits and employment, but he highlights the importance of training in the process.

The Baldwin family has been active in film and television projects since the 1980s.

Tweet. When questioned by different users of the social network, Daniel replied that they have a history, which supports them, in the cinematographic world of more than three decades.

