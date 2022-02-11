Chiquis Rivera suffered sexual rejection from Lorenzo Méndez

Getty Images Chiquis Rivera assures that she suffered sexual rejection from her ex-husband Lorenzo Méndez

Only a few days have passed since Chiquis Rivera released her new book, entitled “Invincible”, where the singer wanted to open up even more with her audience, touching on all kinds of personal issues, and one of the chapters has left many fans of the band disturbed. interpreter, where she confessed how painful it was for her to receive a sexual rejection from her husband, Lorenzo Méndez.

In several pages of her book, the daughter of the late singer Jenni Rivera recalled similar comments made in a previous book by Adamari López, when she said she had been sexually rejected by her ex-husband Fonsi, which caused sadness in the young woman.

Chiquis confessed to the newspaper La Opinion that that moment was very hard for her, especially because of the effects that such a rejection has on aspects such as self-esteem, which even led her to feel ugly.

“That was very difficult. I had to cry about it, and look at myself in the mirror and say nice things to myself: ‘you know what? I like your smile, I like the color of your eyes’… Tell myself things that I really like about myself, because for a long time I didn’t I wanted to see myself in the mirror”, confessed the daughter of the Diva de la Banda, in her interview.

Despite the sadness that her ex-husband’s rejection caused her, Chiquis said that she used it later in her favor to be able to empower herself and understand that she is a beautiful and valuable woman.

“I was like ‘I’m not attractive anymore… Wait for me, I’m not going to let a person make me feel like that, I have to love myself.’ I had to go back to that, because I did feel, I love myself, I love myself, I like myself, but then something comes and knocks you down, “added the singer, who revealed that more than three years passed to finish her book, in which there were strong moments in which I relived those pains a little.

And something that the singer said she had learned from her husband’s sexual rejection that she narrated in the book is that it is not fair to oneself to allow other people to cause so much damage to each other.





Play



Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Méndez: is their divorce impossible? | Tell me what you know Official video of Telemundo Suelta La Sopa. The divorce of Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Méndez has taken longer than expected, so the singer’s lawyer explains to us if this is due to a possible reconciliation. Download our App: telemundo.app.link/8005Db9UP6 SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/SueltaLaSopaYT Suelta La Sopa: It is an entertainment program that offers… 2021-06-30T23:49:29Z

“You have to pick up the pieces and fill yourself, fill yourself with positivity, with light, but it does take time. Let’s not let one person have so much power over us, that’s very important, ”Chiquis concluded when referring to that sad moment in his life with Lorenzo.

So far the singer’s ex-husband, with whom Chiquis put an end to her marriage in 2020, has not referred to his ex-wife’s statements.

Chiquis also mentioned that one goal of her book is that those who read it can see that if she has been through tough situations and has learned to get out of them and not get stuck in grief, her followers can too.

“I want the people who read this book to say: ‘Wow, if she went through all this and keeps going with a smile, and stays positive, I can too’… I know I’m not the only one who has gone through this Yes, I am very open, very transparent, some may see it as bad, that it is something negative, but I really feel like it is part of my mission, “said the singer.





Play



Lorenzo Méndez has a message for Chiquis (about their life together and their new relationship) During his visit to Despierta América, we asked Lorenzo Méndez what he would say to his ex-wife Chiquis if he had her in front of him. The singer assured that he would congratulate her on the direction he is giving her professional career and her personal life, in addition to thanking her for everything they experienced when they were together. #Wake up America… 2021-06-10T19:59:52Z

“And I want the people who read this book to say that if they are in a relationship that is semi-toxic, to know and have the strength to say: ‘this is no longer good for me, I am seeing some things that you are saying Chiquis’. And hopefully they also have the strength, that I give them the strength to get out of that situation, and that they say, ‘well, if she could, I can too, I’m also invincible,'” added the Mexican-American.