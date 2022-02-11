Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar, together once again | Lo Nuestro Awards 2022 | Belinda | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

Christian Nodal Y Angela Aguilar They are two of the most recognized young singers of the Mexican regional genre of the moment. Artists have many things in common, such as belonging to families with great talent for music and accumulating various successes at his young age.

MORE INFORMATION: The reason for the alleged crisis between Christian Nodal and Belinda

The interpreters also have the same followers, who have not stopped asking them to share the stage again, just as they did at the gala of the ‘Youth Awards’ in 2019, when they sang in the company of pipe good.

Everything seems to indicate that the wishes of their fans could come true in the next ‘Lo Nuestro Awards 2022′an event that will take place on Thursday, February 24 from FTX-Arena in Miami.

MORE INFORMATION: How Christian Nodal’s life changed since his relationship with Belinda began

In 2020, Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar released the song “Tell me how you want” (Photo: Capture of the video Tell me how you want / Youtube)

THE REUNION OF CHRISTIAN NODAL AND ÁNGELA AGUILAR

The ‘Nodeli’as the couple are called by those who follow their artistic career, will see their faces again in the ‘Lo Nuestro Awards’, where both will attend as guests, as confirmed by the social networks of the event. This news has caused a furor in the public because it occurs at a critical moment in Nodal’s relationship, whose relationship with Belinda would be weakened, according to rumors.

MORE INFORMATION: Majo Aguilar and Ángela Aguilar, faced as revelation artists at the Lo Nuestro Awards 2022

#PremioLoNuestra 2022: Artists confirmed to perform at the ceremony 🤩 https://t.co/2RuAEj210C pic.twitter.com/A5Lii57Sy4 – Lo Nuestro Award (@premiolonuestro) February 8, 2022

WILL CHRISTIAN NODAL AND ÁNGELA AGUILAR SING THAT NIGHT?

There is no information about a possible staging of the interpreters of “tell me how you want”, a song they released in 2021; However, there is the possibility that they exchange words when they cross paths at one point in the night, which will have the attendees in suspense, although it is not known whether the Caborca-born will attend with his girlfriend.

WHAT CRISTY NODAL SAYS ABOUT THE LINK BETWEEN ÁNGELA AND CHRISTIAN

Through her Instagram account, Nodal’s mother responded to the rumors that have been building about her supposed opinion about the relationship that has been baptized as ‘Nodeli’ in the media and in the fans of both singers.

Thus, it was learned that the lady is very uncomfortable with these statements and published that this is not the case.

Even in the story, in which he expressed his feelings, he placed a photo of his birthday with his son to his current partner, implying that he gets along very well with his future daughter-in-law, considering that the couple is already engaged. .

“It is very common that a simple assumption generated by the ‘simple and innocent habit of talking about others’ ends up transformed into a false rumor and, ultimately, in a lie. I love them!”wrote.

MAJO AND ÁNGELA AGUILAR COMPETE IN THE 2022 LO NUESTRO AWARDS

The 18-year-old Mexican singer published a video to celebrate the seven nominations in which she will be participating, including that of female revelation artist in which, as we already mentioned, she is also Majo Aguilar.

“This week has been full of beautiful things: my first palenque and this incredible news. I am very excited about these 7 nominations for the Lo Nuestro Awards for my album Mexicana Enamorada. Thank you very much for all your love and for always supporting my music. I swear I’m in shock.”she wrote.

Because both are dedicated to the same field, many have speculated about the existence of a possible rivalry (Photo: Ángela Aguilar / Majo Aguilar / Instagram)

Angela Aguilar nominations for the Lo Nuestro Awards

Lo Nuestro Award Artist of the Year

Album of the year

song of the year

female revelation artist

Artist of the Year

regional mexican

song of the year

Album of the year

HOW IS THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN MAJO AND ÁNGELA AGUILAR?

it was the same Majo Aguilar who decided to end the rumors about the relationship he has with his cousin. This is how in an interview with the newspaper ‘Heraldo’, the interpreter of “I will not cry” clarified the issue. When questioned by the journalist, Majo revealed that she gets along very well with the 18-year-old singer, whom she admires and loves very much.

It was Majo Aguilar herself who decided to end the rumors about her relationship with her cousin (Photo: Ángela Aguilar / Majo Aguilar / Instagram)

THEY PREFER NOT TO PAY ATTENTION TO THE COMMENTS

The daughter of Anthony Aguilar Jr. He also confessed that together with his cousin they know the existence of these rumors, but they decide to play it down. Majo says she feels happy for everything Ángela has achieved in her short 18 years and hopes to one day go on a musical tour with her.