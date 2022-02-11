Clarissa Molina and Vicente Saavedra: during a dinner in Santo Domingo they cooked their love

A romantic dinner in Santo Domingo was where the love that Clarissa Molina and Vicente Saavedra have been living for seven months was cooked.

The 38-year-old Puerto Rican producer told People en Español magazine that last June he made a lightning trip from Puerto Rico to Santo Domingo to meet with the Dominican actress and television presenter, who was here for the Sovereign Awards.

The former manager of the urban Daddy Yankee reported that he was in Puerto Rico when he woke up wanting to see her (they already knew each other), so he called her and asked if they could meet in Santo Domingo to go to dinner and talk.

“At first it was a bit difficult for me, he told me: ‘Well… I have a somewhat busy schedule, but let me talk to the person who is putting together the awards… Yes, I can go out, but I have to do a casting of the movie,” explained the producer in his statements to People.

From that night Cupid lit the spark “until today’s sun… that day was that I discovered that we had many things in common”.

Due to commitments in the Dominican capital, the night of the dinner he left him waiting an hour and a half while he auditioned for a movie. However, he was patient and understanding.

Clarissa, 30, told People that she was won over by sweet love: “I really liked his sweetness, despite the fact that he seems like a serious or rude boy. He is more tender than me, sweeter.”

From the first meetings, he remembered that Saavedra seriously asked him when he was going to let himself be loved.

“I haven’t let myself be loved in a long time. He told me that and I said, ‘That man, why is he saying this to me?’ Molina recalled with a laugh, People published.

And added the note: “[Pensé]: it’s true, let yourself be loved, that they pamper you, not everything in life is work “.

Saavedra was so captivated by Clarissa on that first date in the Dominican capital that two days later he fell behind in Punta Cana.

“I had to go to Punta Cana, and he told me if you’re going to be there, I’m going to be near there in Cap Cana, and he went there,” said the former Miss Dominican Republic and host of the television program “El Gordo and La Flaca” on the Hispanic network Univision.

On Thursday, on her Instagram, Clarissa declared herself happy and “enjoying this moment more than ever in every way and I want to share it with all of you who have been by my side in every step of my career and now these moments!”

Then he added: “There is no doubt that for love there is no time or space that is worth, when love comes into your life you simply open your heart and every day you tell him how much you love that person, for me it is you Vicente! I love you love”.

It was in September 2021 when the Dominican beauty confessed to having a relationship with the businessman and father of three girls. Since then they are inseparable.

The couple spent Christmas Eve and Christmas together and after receiving their New Year with the communicator’s parents, they immediately went on vacation to the Bahamas with the beauty queen’s mother.

In the Bahamas, she was seen posing with the famous swimming pigs, aboard a yacht with her mother and wasting love with the Puerto Rican.

