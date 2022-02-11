Club World Cup, what was the worst participation of Rayados?

Javier Aguirre, DT of Rayados, pointed out that the fifth place in the current Club World Cup has not been the team’s worst participation in this competition; however, the albiazul team did put up more of a fight in the other editions where it was placed in the same position.

And it is that in United Arab Emirates, fell 1-0 to Al-Ahly, an Egyptian team that arrived with 13 casualties, seven of them starting players who were with their national team; so the Gang was a wide favorite and could not tie in the 90 minutes of regulation; while on the other occasions that he had to aim for only fifth place, he at least lost on penalties and in extra time.

Club World Cup with fifth place

– Japan 2011

In his first World Cup he had a bitter pill, since he immediately fell with the Kashiwa Reysol, but they put up a fight, since the defeat was on penalties 4-3, after they were 1-1 in regular time with goals from Leandro Domínguez and Humberto Suazo; Luis Pérez and Jonathan Orozco failed on penalties.

Already in the fifth place match they took out the thorn before Esperance from Tunisia 3-2, goals from Hiram Mier, Aldo de Nigris and Eduardo Zavala.

– Morocco 2013

It seemed that the worst disappointment would be that of 2013 in Morocco, since when measured against Raja CasablancaIncredibly, the gang fell with the Moroccan team; the difference is that they were equal to one goal in regulation time, José María Basanta had tied the game; however, Kouko Guehi gave them the coup de grâce at 95′, when extra time was played.

While in the duel for fifth place, they thrashed Al-Ahly 5-1 with goals from Neri Cardozo, Chelito (double), Leobardo López and Chupete Suazo.

United Arab Emirates 2021

Rayados unexpectedly lost to Al-Ahly 1-0, could not do much game to the Egyptians, who were solid against the Mexicans; while in the duel for the fifth place, beat Al-Jazeera 3-1although one of the goals was thanks to an own goal.

Club World Cup with third place

Japan 2012

Monterrey matched Pachuca (2017), Saprissa (2005) and Necaxa (2000) like the Concacaf teams to achieve the highest achievement so far, a third place.

In the quarterfinals they beat Ulsan Hyundai 3-1 with goals from Tecatito Corona and a brace from Chelito Delgado.

In that edition they were fulfilled to face the Chelsea, but in the Semifinal, with a score of 3-1. Thus, in the match for third place, they beat Al-Ahly 2-0 and took that place with goals from Tecatito and Delgado.

Qatar 2019

Rayados was once again in third place, beating in the duel for this position Al-Hilal. they tied at two goals, but in the penalty shootout they defeated their rivals 4-3. Before this, in the Semifinal they achieved their best participation, because although they fell 2-1 with Liverpoolthere was a period of the game in which the royals were superior.

