COMPANY / The British School of Barcelona receives the WAS accreditation for its high commitment to the emotional well-being of students

Putting the focus on well-being has been one of the main priorities of the school for years, which has now been recognized with this accreditation

The British School of Barcelona provides a first-class student support service and is the only school in Catalonia to have been recognized in this way.

The British School of Barcelona (BSB) has received the Wellbeing Award for Schools accreditation, recognizing the international school’s extraordinary commitment to the emotional well-being and mental health of its entire school community, students, families and staff.

WAS accreditation is formal recognition that BSB meets the highest standards in protecting well-being for the entire school. Optimus Education, a leading international organization in continuous improvement services for schools, has developed this accreditation in collaboration with the National Children’s Bureau, an organization that watches over the rights of children and young people. The final verification report praises the effectiveness of the school’s approach to wellness, highlighting the support strategies it equips its students with, and the calm atmosphere at the center.

This recognition places BSB as the only school in Catalonia that has this accreditation and as one of only two schools in all of Spain.

Student Well-Being: Top Priority

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that by 2030 mental health problems will be the leading cause of disability in the world. This statement has caused a general increase in concern about emotional health and, especially, about the mental health of children and young people.

At BSB, caring for well-being has been one of the school’s main priorities for years and is the backbone of its entire student support program. Carol Coleman, Director of Student Support at BSB, explains how this has been heightened by the pandemic. “The confinement has further highlighted the need to become aware of the importance of looking after our well-being. Although at BSB we have already implemented a series of practices in this regard for a long time, we decided that now was a good time to define a strategic framework that It would allow us to value all the activity that we have already carried out, unify the initiatives and launch an action plan to continue promoting emotional well-being and mental health throughout our school community.”

In this sense, the accreditation report concludes that the British school has a “clear framework of responsibility towards well-being” highlighting that “students feel safe when talking about their emotions and that the school provides them with the tools necessary to take care of their own well-being”. In addition, the experts who have carried out the verification affirm that the BSB staff has a wide variety of resources to be able to support students and their families. This certificate also recognizes that the school involves the entire school community to establish the most appropriate approach that responds to their needs and that it pays special attention to creating an educational environment where there are spaces that transmit tranquility and promote social interaction.

Continuous improvement, key to success at BSB

BSB has a firm commitment to continuous improvement to guarantee an excellent educational offer in all its aspects. It is this approach that has led the school to position itself as one of the best British schools in the world, being accredited as ‘Excellent in all Categories’ in the recent British Schools Overseas (BSO) inspection.

Within this improvement framework, BSB has integrated wellness as part of the curriculum, defined its Wellness Vision with the participation of students, families and staff, and has launched training programs to improve knowledge and awareness of mental health problems. BSB fosters a culture of well-being in the day-to-day running of the school.

The school’s focus on wellness is clearly a priority and is continually developing. Carol Coleman explains: “WAS accreditation has provided us with a rigorous framework to carry out a self-assessment of our activity with a school-wide approach, and to highlight our successes and achievements in this area, but it has also convinced us that it must continue to be one of the key areas we need to work on. We will continue to develop best practices to ensure wellbeing is embedded in the culture of the whole school, fostering the view that mental health should be seen as everyone’s responsibility.”