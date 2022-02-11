CONCACAF Ranking: Mexico leads, Canada moves up and El Salvador remains

FIFA updated its FIFA ranking this Thursday, February 10, where in the CONCACAF area there were several changes. The most notable is that Mexico (position 12) stormed the first position and left the United States in second (position 13). The Aztecs climbed two places after the last update on December 23, while the Stars and Stripes squad dropped two steps.

In the case of Canada, current leader of the CONCACAF octagonal, jumped up to seven points in this new update. The Maple Leaf made it to 33rd place after being ranked 40th.

In the case of the Central American countries involved in the octagonal CONCACAF: Costa Rica, Panama, El Salvador and Honduras. Only the Costa Rican team advanced seven positions (position 42) after being positioned in box 49.

Panama (63) and El Salvador (70) maintain their position in the ranking, while Honduras (78) fell to 76th place. In the case of Jamaica, the Caribbean team fell five places (62) after being in the 57.