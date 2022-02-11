Coomeva Prepaid Medicine ensured that the liquidation of the EPS Coomeva does not affect at any time the operation or continuity of this company.

It is a completely autonomous and independent company and its 380,000 will continue with their usual coverage and services.

In addition, the entity said that as a result of the liquidation of the EPS, pregagada users have been contacted by unscrupulous people, through multiple channels, offering all kinds of benefits and promises.



“Those users of Coomeva Prepaid Medicine who had the EPS have been transferred since February 1st to the EPS assigned by the Superintendence of Health. Coomeva Prepaid Medicine is currently working on signing new agreements with some of these EPSs. In any case, all current users have absolutely guaranteed services, according to the plan they have purchased”, assured the company.

ECONOMY