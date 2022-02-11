Countdown to the keynote at Las Charlas de Applesfera

There is already someone who has put Apple spring keynote expected date. And it has been none other than Mark Gurman, who predicts an Apple event on March 8. A news that stands out from others in a period of supposed calm in the world of Apple.

A lot of movement before the keynote





Before getting into the matter, it is mandatory to talk about the confirmation of the second season of Fundación. It was not necessary to be a mentalist to know that the most ambitious series of Apple TV + was going to have a second round to prove its worth. We will see what it translates into, but the list of confirmed characters is already promising.

Last week we launched an exclusive in Applesfera about the recruitment of wireless network engineers in Madrid. Apple seems to be very interested in this field, with offers that could point to an R&D center in the capital, the first in our country. There is also a site to talk about how in the Netherlands Apple is going to charge a 27% commission to apps that do not go through its IAP system. One more chapter in this mess.

And at last we begin to see what to expect for the event on March 8, still to be confirmed. Gurman again points to an entry-level MacBook Pro M2, which Apple would cut ProMotion, mini-LED and Touch Bar to reach a more affordable price. An iPad Air and the iPhone SE 3 would complete the news.

In this new season, Las Charlas de Applesfera is broadcast live on Twitch every Tuesday at 7:00 p.m., Spanish peninsular time. You can follow us on the Elstream channel of Webedia, join, follow us and subscribe to the new platform to always be up to date. And of course we will air the episode every Thursday morning. You can listen to each episode on the main podcasting platforms:

You can listen to previous episodes here: