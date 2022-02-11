Coutinho’s progression at Aston Villa does not go unnoticed at Barça

Philippe Coutinho is being one of the names of the moment. The Brazilian, under the orders of his former teammate and friend Steven Gerrard he is returning to his best version and is not going unnoticed with Aston Villa. Only against Leeds, this Wednesday, did he get a ‘star’ performance with two assists and one goal to sign a real great match with the ‘villians’ shirt.

In said confrontation, ‘Cou’ almost single-handedly overcame the goal with which Daniel James opened the scoring. First he scored and then he gave two assists for the 3-1, despite the fact that the game ended up being tied. Of course, the Brazilian has been the guide and maximum reference in Villa Park since he arrived on loan from FC Barcelona… and in Catalan lands they are very attentive to their situation, as explained by the newspaper ‘SPORT’.

Barça is not thinking of taking him back or making him part of their project, but they are optimistic that Coutinho ends up taking off in the English team and that they pay the agreed amount of 40 million euros in his loan agreement, although it is a very high figure that, at the moment, Aston Villa are not considering, even though they are very happy with the performance of the Brazilian player.

From the Camp Nou they hope to ‘get rid’ definitively of Coutinho for the 40 ‘kilos’, but they see it as an unattainable amount. The aforementioned source adds that, however, they would welcome its sale for 25 or 30 million. The only objective is to be able to sell him and definitively close his portfolio in the Barça team, remembering, in addition, that Barça currently pays a percentage of his high salary.

The ‘villains’, in love with Coutinho

It is no secret to anyone that Steven Gerrard, manager of Aston Villa, was the first to insist on the transfer of Philippe Coutinho from Barça in the past winter market. They knew each other after their time at Liverpool and the coach sees him as a key piece for the team to stay alive in the Premier League. Since his arrival, he has showered praise on the Brazilian.

After his outstanding performance against Leeds, Gerrard commented that “it was a ‘vintage’ Philippe Coutinho tonight. He’s getting closer to when everyone was talking about him.” adding that “it will get better and better, it’s a joy to work with him”, as well as that Coutinho “is a born winner and was incredible at Liverpool, so I can understand why he is associated with so many teams”.