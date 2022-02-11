Covid can also affect other animals than dogs and cats: UNAM

The SARS-CoV-2 virus not only came to change the routine of humans or to generate diseases that could have consequences. According to Gaceta UNAM, animals could also be affected by this deadly virus, including pets such as dogs and cats, but it has also been discovered in other species.

Recently, in Staten Island, United States, a study revealed that white-tailed deer were infected with the omicron variant, which was transmitted from a sick human to an animal and later, between animals, not from animals to humans.

Associated with the above, is the case of Hong Kongwhere two thousand hamsters, rabbits, chinchillas and guinea pigs were tested and euthanasia, after a pet store worker and 11 rodents tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

In the case of Denmark, at the end of 2020, authorities of this nation made the decision to cull 15 million mink from a farm producer of skins, preventively to avoid future outbreaks and “jumps” to humans.

“When we talk about coronavirus, in general, we refer to an entire family and can affect different species. Humans are specifically affected by SARS-CoV-2, but it has also been seen that it can harm animals because they are susceptible to the disease”, affirmed Erika Hernández Villegas, academician of the Virology Laboratory of the Department of Microbiology and Immunology of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics.

The decision to sacrifice animals infected with SARS-CoV-2, he clarified, is not easy and is done preventively. These measures have been carried out before, as in the cases of avian influenza and porcine, in order to contain the viruses and prevent them from infecting humans.

He said that experimentally vaccines have been developed for emergency use in dogs and cats, which have been shown to be effective. However, to date its use is not justified since there is no evidence of transmission of SARS-CoV-2 to humans.

“Although there are animals that are also susceptible to the virus, they do not develop the same conditions as a human being. When it is known that a pet, for example, is infected with SARS-CoV-2, it is because its owner is infected; although in some zoos they perform routine PCR tests on animals to rule out the disease,” Hernández Villegas said.

When humans invade ecosystems

This pandemic brought as a reflection that human beings are not the only ones living on this planet, but that it is also essential to have measures that help prevent the invasion of ecosystems; since the animals are not to blame for the development of new variants, but rather it is a natural process of viruses, he asserted.

According to the university student, if a person shows symptoms of Covid-19, it is necessary to isolate themselves from everyone at home, including pets. Likewise, it is extremely important to continue monitoring animals susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 to prevent the appearance of new viral variants.

bgpa