CRISIS IN THE HEALTH SECTOR – Clinics will maintain advance deposit collection

Private clinics are not violating the law when they charge deposits or advances to patients at the time of hospitalization, the president of the National Association of Private Clinics and Hospitals (Andeclip) assured yesterday, who attributed the difficulties affecting patients to not being The Social Security Law applies.

Dr. Rafael Mena assured that the responsibility of the clinics is to stabilize all patients who arrive at their emergency services, which is always done, but that at the time of admission they must have a guarantee of financing, because these centers do not receive a subsidy from the Condition; they do not receive the adjustment for inflation for the services they provide to affiliates and sometimes, although they have an insurance card, they do not have coverage for the service provided to them.

The president of Andeclip thus responded to the frequent complaints that have arisen in recent days in the country from patients ranging from indifference and other manifestations of dehumanization in care to the demand for an economic deposit for admission and difficulties in accessing a hospital bed and medications.

He said that those complaints and weaknesses that patients have and that the system suffers from are the result of the non-application of the law, since in the National Council of Social Security (CNSS) the actors who know and hurt the patients, do not They have no vote or veto power.

He pointed out that the economic situation of the health centers does not allow them to admit patients without the guarantee of payment, especially because, although the Social Security Law establishes that the rates of the services provided to the affiliates must be reviewed and adjusted according to the index for inflation, that is not done.

He said that the law says that every patient who arrives at the health center in an emergency is obliged to stabilize him and that is done in the clinics, but he does not speak of internment.

“It is a problem that if you want to solve it, you have to sit down with a cool head and try to get the actors to participate while adhering to compliance with what the system says,” said Mena.

He said that although the law establishes that the rates for services to providers must be adjusted according to inflation, this is not done, which limits health centers economically and generates economic difficulties for them.

He pointed out that for 20 years Andeclipp has been asking for this adjustment to be applied and it is not done, so the union will soon announce which ARS will begin to paralyze the services of its members, so that the system authorities comply with what is established in the law.

“If they had paid attention to us, those problems would not have existed for a long time, because we have been fighting for years to apply Law 87-01 and we have not been paid attention to,” Mena said.

He understands that the actors who play an important role and who know the system must participate in this organism.

ADARS regrets barriers

On the subject, the executive president of the Dominican Association of Health Risk Administrators (ADARS), José Manuel Vargas, understands that all the actors in the system must agree for the benefit of the patient, especially at a time when they are still living under the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He recalled that the adjustment for inflation is a provision that must be adopted by the CNSS after reviewing last year’s inflation.

Regarding the collection of deposits in health centers, he said that the authorities must enforce what is established in the law, because if a patient arrives with his insurance card and the pathology to be treated is part of the coverage portfolio, no deposit should be required.

He understands that providers must agree with the authorities so that there are no such barriers to access to health services that are detrimental to the patient and the member of the system.

The disposition

Administrative Resolution 00156-2008 issued by the Superintendence of Health and Occupational Risks (Sisalril) provides in its first article that “The Health Risk Administrators (ARS) are ordered to guarantee from this resolution, that in no case or circumstance the Health Service Providers (PSS) contracted by them, require the members of the Family Health Insurance (SFS) payments for advances or deposit as a guarantee for the medical-surgical care services that they require, or deny the service for not making said deposit or advance”.

Asked about the different complaints made by patients and relatives both through various media and social networks and in interviews with editors of Listín Diario, the previous day the Deputy Minister of Collective Health of the Ministry of Public Health, Eladio Pérez, had indicated that Complaints will be investigated.

He recalled that the Ministry of Public Health is the rector of the Dominican health system, so reductions will be made in centers where complaints of irregular charges or weaknesses in the quality of care are made to inquire about it.

He pointed out that waiting times in emergencies are sometimes recorded due to the overdemand for services in some health centers.

KNOW MORE

The complaints

Although these are complaints that for years have been present as a “negative point” of medical care in the country, it is in this last week that complaints have arisen from patients and relatives who describe the harshness with which they sometimes receive services.

bounces

Among the complaints are indifference and other manifestations of dehumanization in care; economic deposit requirement for entry; “Rebounds” or allegation of lack of beds at the time of a referral and long hours in emergencies waiting for beds, are part of the complaints and reports made by patients and families.