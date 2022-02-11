Cristiano Ronaldo’s son follows in his footsteps and signs with Manchester United – Prensa Libre

CR7 wore the United shirt from the 2003-2004 season to 2008-2009, in one of the best moments of his career, to later go to Real Madrid to succeed. The Portuguese returned to ‘Red Devils’ in the 2021-2022 season.

Cristiano Ronaldo jr. the eldest son of the Portuguese star who plays for Manchester United, has begun to live a new dream after being presented as new player of the lower categories of english club .

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 11-year-old son will also wear the same number as his father: the 7.

The little footballer has turned heads on every team he has played for and has received plenty of praise. On his way through the Juventus, the heir to Cristiano Ronaldo he played 28 games, in which he scored 58 goals and gave 18 assists.

“Chasing our dreams together. Mom loves you ❤”, wrote Georgina Rodríguez, a couple from Cristiano Ronaldoin a publication on social networks, which was accompanied by photographs of the presentation.

Last January 30, Cristiano Ronaldo shared two images with his son, which reached almost 20 million likes on Instagramwith the message: “Present and future”.