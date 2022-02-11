Cruz Azul announces Álvaro Dávila’s departure for ‘personal reasons’

Midtime Editorial

Through a video, Cruz Azul made official the departure of Alvaro Davila of the club’s board together with his entire work team. In the audiovisual material, Dávila appears together with Victor Velazquezpresident of the Board of Directors and Surveillance of the Cooperative the Blue Cross.

“For personal reasons, Alvaro Davila has decided to step down from the position of executive president of the Blue Cross Sports Club. The decision, which he made us aware of in recent days, does not mean breaking with the continuity that has been carried out with assistants and the coaching staff. Rest assured that we would like nothing more than to be able to continue Mr. Dávila’s work on this great project, but We support your decision and recognize your work as a true professional and as a great human being who was always committed to the institution. Thank you AlvaroVelazquez said.

While Davila He thanked the trust for the work and pointed out that in a short time he became attached to the Celestial philosophy and the fans.

“It is a difficult and sad time for mebut well, all the cycles are fulfilled and this was something that we had already discussed from the beginning that it was a project for a certain time and for personal reasons I had to move forward. It has been a pride to be able to participate in this project even if it was for a short time”.

It is noteworthy that together with DavilaThey also go Hector Larawho served as executive director, among other members of the work team.

