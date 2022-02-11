DACO warns consumers about repeated deceptive practices in solar panel companies

The secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO), Edan Rivera Rodriguezissued a warning to those who offer services for the sale, installation and maintenance of solar panel systems or batteries for energy storage, understanding that these businesses could be engaging in repeated misleading advertisements, and other prohibited practices.

“These systems cost thousands of dollars, and carry contracts that impose monthly payments over up to 25 years.. We are concerned that businesses are not properly guiding consumers and that, on some occasions, they even make promises that are not true, that lead to confusion, or that prevent informed decisions,” Rivera Rodríguez pointed out.

Regarding the subject, through Circular Letter 2022-001, the secretary clarified the repeated deceptive practices that have come to the attention of the Department, and warned about the penalties to which those who incur in this type of conduct are exposed, with fines that could amount to up to $10,000 per violation, for each day the violation is incurred.

As detailed in the document, among the most repeated prohibited practices in the industry are: false or misleading disclosures regarding interconnection services; Unrealistic quotes or estimates that, after the systems are installed, do not cover the energy demands for which the service was contracted; Inadequate guidance regarding the aspects involved in the contracting, and partial or incomplete installation of the equipment, or on dates much later than stipulated.

Also mentioned as misleading practices are the lack of disclosure regarding energy storage battery inventory problems and/or non-compliance with warranty services alleging lack of inventory; as well as the installation of solar panel systems without a contractor’s license and/or without being registered as a contractor.

“The battery issue is worrying. In recent days we have received complaints that some companies are denying warranty services alleging that there is low inventory in the market and that replacement batteries are not available.”, said Rivera, who added that “even when the business does not control the inventory of parts and accessories of the systems it sells, it should have some remedy for this type of scenario. It cannot be that a consumer is forced to pay, month after month, for a service that he does not receive”.

The secretary indicated that, despite the fact that several fines have already been imposed and multiple complaints adjudicated in favor of consumers, some practices have not been corrected. “The lack of cooperation has led us to adopt a much firmer attitude with the issue. In no way are we going to allow the trust of people who acquired some equipment and assumed heavy debts to be flouted by relying on the disclosures made by the business, ”he stressed.

In addition to the Circular Letter, the secretary issued an Interpretation regarding the jurisdiction of the DACO on the subject, as well as an Administrative Order of application to the adjudicative forum. “We have designed a comprehensive plan to deal with this problem, in order to ensure greater protection for consumers, and that the intervention of our agency is not circumvented to the detriment of rights expressly recognized in Puerto Rico,” the secretary stated.

The interpretation promulgated by Rivera is based on jurisprudence that recognizes the authority of the DACO to intervene in any controversy in which some type of contractual breach arises, which includes cases in which services for the sale, installation and maintenance of solar panel systems. It is also highlighted the possibility of nullifying arbitration clauses in the event of any of the circumstances that, as provided by the Supreme Court, could provide grounds for its nullity to be decreed.

According to Rivera, the basis for enacting this “comprehensive strategy” This is due to the non-compliance pattern of some members of the industry, which is also evidenced by the fact that, among the cases that the DACO must take to court, there is always one of solar panel services. “We encourage you to check the listings we publish every month. Every company that appears there is because it has refused to comply with a final and firm determination in favor of the consumer. That should certainly be seen as a red flag,” he concluded.