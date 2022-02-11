Decision taken? Mauricio Pochettino speaks about the future of Mbappé before facing Real Madrid in the Champions League

2022-02-11

The coach of Paris Saint-Germain, Mauricio Pochettino, does not believe that “Mbappé’s decision” about his future “goes through a tie” a few days before facing Real Madrid on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

“I can have my opinion, but I don’t think that such an important decision goes through a match or a tie,” Pochettino said in an interview with Cadena Ser radio from Thursday to Friday night.

“He is an intelligent, mature boy, with a tremendous capacity for analysis and knowing perfectly well what he wants for his future, who has many people around him who will surely advise him in the best way,” he added.

“I don’t think that’s the case” that the tie has a great influence, Pochettino insisted, about his French star, who ends his contract with the Parisian club in June and sounds on a recurring basis to join Real Madrid.