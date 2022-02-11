Decision taken? Mauricio Pochettino speaks about the future of Mbappé before facing Real Madrid in the Champions League

2022-02-11
The coach of Paris Saint-Germain, Mauricio Pochettino, does not believe that “Mbappé’s decision” about his future “goes through a tie” a few days before facing Real Madrid on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.
“I can have my opinion, but I don’t think that such an important decision goes through a match or a tie,” Pochettino said in an interview with Cadena Ser radio from Thursday to Friday night.
“He is an intelligent, mature boy, with a tremendous capacity for analysis and knowing perfectly well what he wants for his future, who has many people around him who will surely advise him in the best way,” he added.
“I don’t think that’s the case” that the tie has a great influence, Pochettino insisted, about his French star, who ends his contract with the Parisian club in June and sounds on a recurring basis to join Real Madrid.
“I see him calm, focused on doing the best possible for PSG. You have to respect him, he will make a decision after the tie,” said the PSG coach, who did not hesitate to put him in “the top-5 in the world, without a doubt.”
Pochettino was full of praise for Mbappé, “a boy with incredible empathy and charisma”, with whom he was able to get along in a special way due to his command of Spanish.
“The language has helped because he speaks English and Spanish perfectly and that gives a lot of closeness. At the beginning it was also difficult for me to relate through French and that gave us a special closeness, ”said the Argentine PSG coach.
“Hopefully he spends his entire career at PSG, that would be a very good sign for us and the club,” said Pochettino, when asked if Mbappé would be ready to wear the Real Madrid shirt.
The Argentine coach also referred to the arrival of Sergio Ramos, who has hardly been allowed to play for the French team due to injuries.
“Sergio has suffered some relapses when it seemed that he could hook a good period of competition. We’ll see if he makes it to Tuesday (against Real Madrid) and, if not, we hope to have him for the second leg”, said Pochettino.
“He is passing on his experience gained at Real Madrid,” added Pochettino, convinced that the 35-year-old former merengue captain can still perform at a high level.