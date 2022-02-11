Did Durant know? Steve Nash affirms hard truth about Harden that he could change everything

The Brooklyn Nets coach answered several questions about the James Harden trade to the Philadelphia 76ers, clearing up several doubts about it.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has been totally shocked and surprised at the recent exchange between Brooklyn Nets Y Philadelphia 76ers for james harden Y Ben Simmons.

When everything seemed fine for ‘The beard’ in what would be a draft Really winner to lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy, ended up being a gamer’s nightmareto the point of being involved in another swap for the second consecutive year.

It sure won’t be too well received when the Sixers visit the Barclays Center. Many doubts in this regard invaded journalists and NBA fans, therefore, Steve Nash was consulted about this transaction who snatched the shirt 13.

Steve Nash talks about trading James Harden

At a press conference and after the fall of the Brooklyn Nets against the Washington Wizards, coach Steve Nash answered questions regarding the departure of James Harden, making it clear that he did not know how “The Beard” felt on a personal level.

“I haven’t talked to James about unhappiness, apart from the typical day-to-day, how can we improve this?” Nash pointed out referring to the sports theme. There is no doubt that if they had opened up with his coach, they would surely have been able to reach an agreement to continue, at least until the end of the season.