Did LeBron regret it? The trade the Lakers didn’t make to get rid of Russell Westbrook for 2 players

At the trade deadline of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers had a trade ready to get out of Russell Westbrook for 2 players. Did LeBron James regret it?

It was the one that was expected the most and it was the one that moved the least. Sure, they didn’t have much to offer and the world of NBA He had no contemplation with the desperation they are going through. Los Angeles Lakers did not make any changes by the close of the trade deadline even though they had an attractive proposition to get out of Russell Westbrook. He regret Lebron James?

Westbrook spends the most difficult hours since he came to the Lakers because in the last four games he played until the duel of Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors, on Saturday, February 12, has a 27.5 percent effectiveness in field goals with two three-pointers made in 13 attempts.

And there not for the bad moment of Russell Westbrook. In February, the point guard has 14 baskets with the same number of turnovers until the game against the Warriors. Everything pointed to Russ being traded for the decision the Los Angeles Lakers made in the last game before the trade deadline for the 2021-22 NBA season.

Tick ​​tock, tick tock. The account reached zero and the replacement that the Lakers would have chosen to replace Westbrook was getting closer. Just missing LeBron James approval, but at the last minute the negotiations did not come to fruition. He regret ‘The king’?

As reported by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Los Angeles Lakers discussed a trade with the Houston Rockets for trade Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker and the 2027 NBA Draft first-round pick for John Wall and Christian Woodbut… The negotiations did not prosper and LeBron James, for now, will not have new partners.