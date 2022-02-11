Doctors ask that Cones not allow enrollment in irregular races

The Paraguayan Circle of Physicians (CPM) asked the National Council of Higher Education (Cones) not to allow institutions without accreditation from the National Agency for Evaluation and Accreditation of Higher Education (Aneaes) to enroll in the first year of the career of Medicine this 2022, and that the measure is maintained until all the requirements of the national model are met.

The association also encourages that from 2023, the Ministry of Health does not provide professional medical registration to graduates of institutions with pending accounts before Aneaes, adapting their requirements.

At a press conference, representatives of the CPM explained that currently in the country, of 38 universities that offer medical courses, only 15 have accreditation by Aneaes, which makes it difficult for graduates to access specializations, scholarships and contracts with the State.

This mainly implies that the community in general cannot be guaranteed that “the medical professional meets the conditions and competencies to take responsibility for a patient,” according to Prof. Dr. Jorge Rodas, a member of the Paraguayan Circle of Physicians.

For her part, the head of the CPM, Dr. Gloria Meza, stressed that “the fact that those who call themselves doctors come from recognized universities is what will allow society to know that their health is in good hands.”

Meza shared that another concern of the union is the process of certification and recertification of medical specialties, a process that must be carried out by a council of highly qualified professionals, emphasizing that they must be free of political, economic and social influences.

“This is not a merely administrative process, it is a process of exhaustive review of the knowledge, skills and practices that the applicants claim to have, that is why we emphatically believe that this resolution should be in charge of a highly apolitical committee, without external influences. of any nature and we believe that this figure, as has been ratified by many ministers, is the responsibility of the Paraguayan Circle of Physicians”, assured Meza.

Intervention and closure. As background, in the note addressed to the Cones, the medical union underlines that already in 2019 this concern was extended in search of a resolution and modification that allows intervention and subsequent closure of institutions that do not register health careers or fail to comply with the whole process.

The CPM highlights that it is imperative that the Cones provide for non-accredited Medicine careers, to start and eventually finish the accreditation process in the national model, in order to comply with legal regulations and academic quality in medical education.

In this way, students who began their studies in non-accredited Medicine careers will be allowed to graduate and practice their profession in optimal conditions – the primary objective of accreditation – within the framework of the Higher Education Law and the National Constitution.

Currently, according to the CPM, with the state of education there is no governing mechanism that protects society in the event of malpractice. Likewise, neither the Ministry of Health nor any other competent authority has proposed a mechanism that allows higher education institutions and non-accredited medicine programs to transit to this state as required by law and good practices. attending to the incidence of this profession as a fundamental pillar in society; while they continue to provide professional registration to graduates of these institutions.

