Education: online registration process for the 2022-2023 school year begins on February 15

The secretary of the Department of Education (DE), Eliezer Ramos Parés, announced today, Friday, that on Tuesday, February 15, the Online Registration process will begin so that parents or guardians can complete the registration application for the school year. 2022-2023.

To complete the process, they must access www.mimatricula.dde.pr.

“We urge all parents or guardians to complete the application as soon as possible, in order to ensure that their child can be enrolled in the desired school,” the secretary said in a statement.

“The process is the same as last year, except that some forms and consents were added, such as the provision of COVID-19 tests, randomly, as a means of preventing contagion. The process is easy and agile, but we will have staff from the seven Educational Regions to provide the necessary support”, the headline added.

To complete the process, the applicant must have their access account available or, if they are a new student, register by creating a user profile. You will be able to choose three schools in order of preference, transportation services and be eligible for the Wifi Hotspots Program.

Education indicated that priority will be given to students who want to remain in the same school in which they studied in the past school year.

On the other hand, those interested in enrolling in an Occupational, Specialized or Montessori School, in addition to applying online, should contact the desired campus, since each program has specific requirements. Also, they may select more than one occupational program as an option for the student.

If you have more than one child in the system, you will not need to create an account for each student. In the same profile, the father, mother or guardian may enroll up to a maximum of 10 students.

The secretary added that the established timeline indicates that, for the period from April 7 to 8, parents will receive confirmation of enrollment through the same portal.

“We want to continue forging the leaders of tomorrow with an educational system that day after day seeks ways to adapt to the times and the needs of the school communities,” said Ramos Parés.

The emails for assistance are:

– matriculaorebayamon@de.pr.gov

– matriculaoremayaguez@de.pr.gov

– matriculaoreponce@de.pr.gov

– matriculaoresanjuan@de.pr.gov

– matriculaorearecibo@de.pr.gov

– matriculaorecaguas@de.pr.gov

– matriculaorehumacao@de.pr.gov