El Salvador has Bitcoin Beach and Costa Rica has Bitcoin Jungle

Bitcoin Beach, that coastal town that started small, grew humble and ended up changing to El Salvador, is an experience replicated in other parts of Latin America, such as Brazil and Ecuador. And now, in Costa Rica, they want to light the lost spark of the communities, with a project called Bitcoin Jungle.

The initiative has a team made up of Lee Salminen, Rich Scotford and Prem Govinda, who have formed an organization that is encouraging the adoption of bitcoin in communities. “We are a group of bitcoin enthusiasts, technologists, and business owners,” they note.

His first experience was in Dominical, a small coastal town in the South Pacific of the province of Puntarenas, where “more than 60% of all merchants in the market and dozens of users were encouraged to use bitcoin for the first time,” as reported. on the Bitcoin Jungle blog.

Advertising

Behind the Costa Rican project is Galoy, the startup creator of Bitcoin Beach Walletone of the bitcoin and Lightning Network wallets used in the community of El Zonte, in El Salvador.

With this common ally with El Salvador, the team of Bitcoin Jungle is offering support to tourists and expatriates who have problems bringing money into the country. And at the same time, they assist merchants who want to accept BTC payments to sell their products and offer services.

A group of bitcoin enthusiasts is encouraging communities in Costa Rica to make and accept payments with the cryptocurrency pioneer. Fountain: @RichScotford/Twitter.

“We realized that in El Zonte they have a wallet that runs on open source software, and then we realized that we could take that open source code and call ourselves Bitcoin Jungle with the idea of ​​testing our own experiment here in Costa Rica. We want to show that we can boost the economy.” Lee Salminen from the Bitcoin Jungle team during a meetup in Costa Rica.

Now the organization seeks to accelerate the adoption of the Lightning Network through the model «bitcoin banking» of Galoy. This according to what is explained by startup on its website: that it was “designed as an open source community banking solution based on bitcoin”, whose proof of concept focused on the needs of merchants and community members in El Zonte.

In Costa Rica the time has come for bitcoinization

The Bitcoin Jungle team comments on their blog that they understood that Costa Rica is ready to take the step that El Salvador has already taken. “Our first small step was realizing that our community was ready to go down the path of hyperbitcoinization,” they say.

Together, they have set out on a mission to boost the economy of the area by adopting the pioneering cryptocurrency. To make it, organize activities to talk about bitcoin with the inhabitants of the communities.

Their idea is that they will soon be able to “transact with bitcoin in our daily lives and use it to drive new businesses for greater economic development,” they add.

It is natural that the group wants to attract tourists, since Dominical is one of the most attractive places for surfers from all over the world. In addition to beaches, the area boasts idyllic waterfalls and a wide variety of habitats, including secondary forests, upland rainforests, and lowland wetlands.

A group of bitcoin enthusiasts is encouraging communities in Costa Rica to make and accept payments with the cryptocurrency pioneer. Fountain: @RichScotford/Twitter.

In reality, the “Bitcoin Jungle” project covers a triangulation of five fairly large cities that are more than 30 kilometers away from one point to another,” they point out on their blog, where they also ensure that they are united in spirit and energy to build a better world with bitcoin as an ally.

As CriptoNoticias has published, since October of last year there are suspicions that Costa Rica could be the next country to adopt bitcoin. This taking into account that the country has one of the most open regulations on the use of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.