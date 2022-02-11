Elderly woman crashed her car into Trader Joe’s supermarket in New York; wounded walker

An elderly woman lost control of the wheel and literally drove her truck into a Trader Joe’s supermarket on the Upper West Side of Manhattan yesterday afternoon, hitting another elderly woman.

The 75-year-old driver crashed into the grocery store at 670 Columbus Avenue at 93rd Street around 1 pm, according to an NYPD spokesman.

An unidentified 69-year-old woman who was on the sidewalk was injured. She was taken to St. Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital in stable condition. The driver stayed at the scene and there were no immediate charges, police said.

“This is like something you see in the movies,” a witness told New York Post. “This is so scary… I just hope everyone is safe.”

On the eve, on Wednesday another Woman crashed into car wash in Queens, killing 10-year-old girl who was walking down the sidewalk. The driver and another pedestrian were seriously injured.

At least 24 people had been killed in road accidents in NYC this year as of Sunday, up from 16 cases during the same period in 2020. That follows a worrying trend in 2021, which saw the most fatal crashes since 2014, the first year former Mayor Bill de Blasio was in office.